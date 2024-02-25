‘Sense of excitement’ among Lib Dems ahead of general election – Sir Ed Davey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sense of excitement’ among Lib Dems ahead of general election – Sir Ed Davey

By Press Association
The Lib Dem leader was appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Yui Mok/PA)
The Lib Dem leader was appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Yui Mok/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said there is “quite a sense of excitement” in the party ahead of the upcoming general election.

He dismissed claims he needed to be more bold as party leader and said he was confident the Lib Dems would be the third largest party at the election later this year.

The Liberal Democrats won 11 seats at the 2019 general election, but have since won formerly Conservative constituencies across southern England in a series of by-elections.

These have included Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire, Frome in Somerset, Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, and North Shropshire.

Put to him that the Lib Dems needed to present a more comprehensive offer and “can’t just be not the Tories”, Sir Ed told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I disagree. I think some people would like us to be a think tank. I want us to win elections to beat Conservative MPs and remove this awful government.”

Asked about the party’s performances in recent by-elections, Sir Ed said his party had achieved “staggering successes in true blue areas” last summer.

He said: “We go into the next election with quite a sense of excitement, actually, we think we can do really well.

“There’s loads of areas where if you want to get rid of the Conservatives, you’ve got to vote for the Liberal Democrats. I talked about the ‘blue wall’ where we are having massive success against the Tories – in the south-west of England as well, we’ve come back there.

“So, we go into this election year actually more confident than we’ve been for many a long year.”

The Lib Dems received a smaller share of the vote than Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party, in the Kingswood and Wellingborough by-elections earlier his month.

Asked if he was confident the Lib Dems would be the third biggest party at the next general election following the rise of Reform UK, Sir Ed said: “Yes.”