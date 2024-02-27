Dozens of charities urge parties to back mental health policies blueprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of charities urge parties to back mental health policies blueprint

By Press Association
The manifesto said the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis has adversely affected people’s lives. Posed by a model (Alamy/PA)
A call for all political parties to commit to improving the nation’s mental health has been backed by more than 60 charities.

The Manifesto for a Mentally Healthier Nation is a ten-year blueprint that urges politicians to commit to a number of pledges ahead of the next general election.

These include investing more in mental health services, tackling inequalities and reforming the benefits and justice systems.

The document said the “cost-of-living crisis, Covid-19 pandemic and austerity have worsened many people’s circumstances and services”, and given that “mental health is so strongly influenced by life conditions, we are facing higher rates of mental ill health”.

Among the manifesto’s so-called “prevention policies” are a new Child Poverty Act to “eradicate child poverty by 2030, implementing a minimum income guarantee, reforming sick pay legislation and increasing the number of homes available for social rent”.

It is also calling for cleaner energy and transport, improving access to green spaces and limiting access to junk food, smoking, alcohol and pollution.

A number of organisations including national charities Mind, Centre for Mental Health, the NSPCC, Rethink Mental Health and the Royal College of Psychiatrists are backing the campaign.

Andy Bell, chief executive at the Centre for Mental Health, said the actions set out in the manifesto “will improve quality of life in communities across the country”.

“We call on all political parties to commit to policies that will create better mental health, backed up by resources to continue to expand and reform mental health services,” he added.

Dr Sarah Hughes, chief executive of Mind, said: “More people than ever are either experiencing mental health problems or know and love someone with poor mental health.

“We are now seeing first-hand the devastating impact of what happens when mental health is not prioritised – from school and work absence rates, through to record numbers of people reaching crisis point and needing to go into hospital for their mental health, it’s clear that too many are struggling.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. With strong political leadership, proper investment and an ambitious vision, the nation’s mental health could be transformed.

“This is why it’s so vitally important that the UK’s political parties all put mental health at the top of their agendas ahead of the general election; and that the winning party commits to urgently publishing a cross-government plan for mental health.”

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, warned that a “failure to prioritise mental health in the next election will be felt for years to come, with a devastating impact on people’s lives”.

“Rethink Mental Illness’s research has shown that voters care about mental health and want to see it prioritised by all parties, with a clear action plan to improve the mental health of the nation,” he said.