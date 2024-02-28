More guidance needed on AI in schools, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More guidance needed on AI in schools, report says

By Press Association
A quarter of all children are now using generative AI tools to help with schoolwork, according to a new study (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A quarter of all children are now using generative AI tools to help with schoolwork, according to a new study.

Research from online safety charity Internet Matters found that over half of 13-to-14-year-olds were actively engaging with AI chatbots, and that 41% of children believe AI tools will be beneficial to their education.

But parents are more sceptical, with only 29% agreeing the technology was helpful.

The charity has called on the Department for Education (DfE) to provide more advice and support to schools to help teachers, parents and pupils benefit from AI tools and understand the potential benefits and limitations, while also using the technology safely.

Generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini have become increasingly prominent in daily life over the last year, with the technology seen by many as being an innovation that could rival the creation of the internet in its impact.

Social media platforms including Meta, Snapchat and Elon Musk’s X have also entered the AI space with their own chatbots.

Internet Matters co-chief executive, Carolyn Bunting, said: “Generative AI is here to stay and tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Snap’s My AI are increasingly a part of children’s lives.

“Already a quarter of children are using AI for schoolwork and nearly half of 13-14-year-olds are using AI tools regularly.

“With just a few prompts, an entire essay can be crafted, or an image can be generated, fundamentally changing the way we produce and share content, and how children learn.

Higher Education Policy Institute report
Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT have become increasingly prominent in daily life over the last year (John Walton/PA)

“However, our survey shows that both parents and children are unprepared for the AI revolution and most have many unanswered questions about the impact of AI on their daily lives, their children’s safety and wellbeing online, their education, and their futures.

“Many are being left in the dark by the lack of guidance for schools, and it is clear more support, guidance and training is needed urgently.

“The Department for Education’s recent work on AI policy and regulation in schools is welcome, but too narrow.

“Fundamental questions about how children can and should interact with generative AI need to be considered.

“Not least of which is how AI will impact the nature of their education, exams, teaching and homework – these are no longer talking points for the future – rapid change is happening now.

“Government must provide more advice and support in the immediate term to schools to support teachers, parents, and children to benefit safety from the worthwhile applications of AI tools.”

A poll distributed by the International Baccalaureate (IB) also found that 43% of young people said they had used artificial intelligence to help with their schoolwork.

The poll, which ran in November and December 2023, received more than 2,000 responses from students in UK schools that offer the IB.

More than half of the respondents were in state schools.

It found that 72% of students said they had used an AI Chatbot before while 13% of students who responded to the poll believed it is still possible for their education system to avoid the influence of AI.

IB director general Olli-Pekka Heinonen said: “As educational leaders, we can’t attempt to hold back the inevitable tide and so must make sure that AI is used and developed for the purposes of teaching and learning.

“We need to be intentional about how we approach students’ use of AI and how we moderate it.

“School is the right place to learn how AI can be used ethically and sustainably and to understand its strengths and weaknesses.”