Sunak to address public from Downing Street about ‘need to protect’ democracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak to address public from Downing Street about ‘need to protect’ democracy

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make an address from Downing Street on Friday, No 10 said (Michal Wachucik/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make an address from Downing Street on Friday, No 10 said (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Rishi Sunak will make a public address from Downing Street on Friday evening, his aides have confirmed.

The Prime Minister spent the day in Scotland, giving a speech to the Scottish Conservative conference in the afternoon.

Shortly after the Conservative leader had finished taking questions from party members in Aberdeen, No 10 confirmed he would be travelling immediately to London where he intends to make public remarks.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2024
Rishi Sunak speaking during the Scottish Conservative Party conference in Aberdeen (Michal Wachucik/PA)

“The Prime Minister’s address will touch on recent events, including in Parliament last week, and the need to protect our democratic processes,” Downing Street said in a statement.

While in Scotland, Mr Sunak urged voters to stick with the Tories at the next general election.

He argued that his party was “starting to deliver” and used his standard attack line that putting Labour into power would “take the UK back to square one”.

A contest to elect a new UK government is widely expected to take place this year, with an election legally having to be held by January 2025.

The Tories are well behind Labour in opinion polls, with some putting Sir Keir Starmer’s party as much as 20 points in front.