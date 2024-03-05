Introduction of financial education to national curriculum ‘counterproductive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Introduction of financial education to national curriculum ‘counterproductive’

By Press Association
MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis made his comments before the Commons Education Committee (Jonathan Brady/PA)
MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis made his comments before the Commons Education Committee (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The introduction of financial education to the national curriculum in England a decade ago was “counterproductive”, MPs have heard.

The amount of resources provided by the Government for teaching the subject in schools had been “completely flaccid” since it became part of the curriculum in 2014, consumer champion Martin Lewis suggested.

Mr Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, who had campaigned for financial education to be on the national curriculum, told MPs that he was “not sure it really changed the game in any way”.

He added: “I still think there is a real poverty of financial education in the UK.”

Mr Lewis told the Commons Education Committee: “I think in many ways, getting it on the curriculum was a pyrrhic victory. In some ways, it was counterproductive.”

The broadcaster said volunteer groups and other people used to fund and provide support to schools to teach financial education, but he said a lot of these resources “were pulled” when it was included in the curriculum.

He also added that free schools and academies in England – which had increased in number over the past decade – did not have to follow the national curriculum.

Mr Lewis told MPs on Tuesday: “The sort of holy grail of trying to get it taught on a compulsory basis in every school, which is what getting it on the curriculum was about, became self-defeating.

“It also meant there were less resources put into place, and frankly the amount of resources the state and government has put in since then have been completely flaccid and to a detrimental level.”

Mr Lewis donated money to provide a financial education textbook for schools because “the state would not”, he said.

He told MPs: “That is a political failing. I could have put bias into this textbook. We need proper textbooks, digital resources. We need teachers to be trained, and we need ongoing teacher training.”

Last month, a survey from the Money and Pensions Service suggested that more than three in four teachers believed most pupils left school without the key financial skills needed.

An overwhelming majority of teachers in the UK thought children should be taught about money before they started secondary school, according to a poll by the Government-backed body.

Schools minister Damian Hinds, who also gave evidence to MPs on the committee on Tuesday as part of its inquiry into financial education, thanked Mr Lewis for funding the financial education textbook for school pupils.

When asked whether the Government would expand financial education in primary schools to reach younger children, Mr Hinds said: “There is the non-statutory national curriculum content in citizenship, and there is the explicitly financial aspects of mathematics in infant school, as well as in juniors.”

The minister said he was “content” with the maths curriculum but added that there was a “further opportunity” to simplify the process for teachers looking for the best resources for the subject.

Mr Hinds said: “I want there to be more financial education. I would like for kids to say they had remembered it and had found it useful.”