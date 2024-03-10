Women urged to apply for mesh removal reimbursement ahead of closure of scheme

Women who have sought private removal of transvaginal mesh have been urged to apply for reimbursement from the Scottish Government ahead of the scheme’s closure.

The surgery – which was used to treat problems such as incontinence and vaginal prolapse – was peddled to patients as a “miracle cure” but often led to life-altering complications and chronic pain.

Under the transvaginal mesh removal reimbursement scheme, women who paid out of pocket to have surgery to remove the mesh on or before June 2 2022 were paid back by the Scottish Government.

The fund, however, will close on March 31 of this year.

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto said: “Many women who have been impacted by complications after having had transvaginal mesh implanted have experienced immense pain and suffering.

“It is important that women who are eligible to apply to the transvaginal mesh removal reimbursement scheme are not left out of pocket, which is why the Scottish Government extended the scheme.

“I would urge any woman who thinks she may be eligible for reimbursement to apply before March 31.”

Another scheme, which arranges and pays for surgery to remove transvaginal mesh in either the UK or the US through the NHS, will remain open.