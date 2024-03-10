Hundreds ‘from Sussex to Jerusalem’ join shofar chorus in call to free hostages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds ‘from Sussex to Jerusalem’ join shofar chorus in call to free hostages

By Press Association
People blowing shofars and whistles led by Vanessa Feltz and Dame Maureen Lipman (Victoria Jones/PA)

Hundreds of Jewish people and supporters from “Sussex to Jerusalem” have joined to blow shofars and whistles in a call to free Israeli hostages.

One group met at St John’s Wood Synagogue in London on Sunday – led by TV presenter Vanessa Feltz and actress Dame Maureen Lipman.

It was said to be the world’s largest ram horn trumpet chorus.

They were there to show solidarity with the more than 100 hostages held in Gaza.

Vanessa Feltz speaking before people blew shofars and whistles in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The chorus lasted for 1.55 minutes, marking the 155 days they will have been in captivity.

Marcel Knobil, who organised the chorus, said the shofars and whistles were blown from “Sussex to Jerusalem and from New York to the beaches of Thailand”.

He said: “The shofar is such a significant icon.

“It’s said to symbolise a number of things, some equate it with a sound of crying mothers and how appropriate that is to today’s event, especially being Mother’s Day.

“It’s also said to represent hope and we are all bursting with hope for the release of the hostages.

“Many of us equate its wailing sound as a wake-up call. Waking us to address ourselves internally and stirring us to mend our way.”

Mr Knobil added that he has spent time with families of hostages and said they are in “total shock”.

Dame Maureen Lipman was among those who took part (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “They are living in an unreal world. To see this terror and torment to be lifted from all these family members would be just a dream for me and the world Jewish community.”

Feltz said they were all there to trumpet “this humanitarian urgent message – bring them home now”.

She said: “Today, our hearts are joined to the hearts and the souls of the mothers of the hostages, just imagine being there, it’s just unbearable to think about it even one day.

“Imagine it, the mothers of the hostages who’ve been deprived their precious children now for 155 days.

“As we celebrate Mother’s Day with our beloved children, our beloved grandchildren, these mothers are in agonising torment.”

Dame Maureen said: “I’m a mother, I’m an actor, I’m an aunt, I’m a grandmother, and since October 7 I’m a hostage like every other Jew in the world.

People blowing shofars and whistles in Abbey Road (Victoria Jones/PA)

“A hostage who shares that pain, that fear, that someone is coming, that childhood fear made real.

“I want to urge you to write this on your doorposts and tell your children we have to fight back.”

She called for people to “fight back professionally” against “the opposition”, who she described as “campus twits” and “marching fools, who don’t know which river or which sea they’re talking about”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Dame Maureen became emotional as she said “right will prevail” if the hostages were released, adding: “Except how many of those girls, how many of those grandmothers, are ever going to face the beauty of life again?”

Conservative MP Mike Freer, for Finchley & Golders Green, spoke before the chorus and said “as a non-Jew, to the Jewish community, you have friends, you are not alone”.

He said: “When we see mob rule on the streets of London, remember there are friends in Parliament that are seeking to curtail the hysteria that we see.”

It comes after the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7 in which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 kidnapped before Israel retaliated with months of attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding thousands.