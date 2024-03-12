Government ‘inaction’ over cladding leaves families living in fear, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government ‘inaction’ over cladding leaves families living in fear, MSPs told

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has been accused of ‘inaction’ in tackling potentially dangerous cladding in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Scottish Government “inaction” over potentially dangerous cladding on buildings has left families “living in fear” for too long, MSPs have been told.

While the Scottish Government has brought forward legislation on cladding remediation work in the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze in 2017, which killed 72 people, opposition politicians hit out at ministers over a lack of action.

It comes in the wake of a report by Holyrood’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee, which revealed that of the 105 buildings on the Scottish Government’s cladding remediation programme, only one had had any remediation works carried out, with mitigation work being done at one other building.

As a result, Labour housing spokesperson Mark Griffin questioned if the Scottish Government had shown the “leadership” needed to deal with the situation.

Speaking about those living in affected buildings, he said: “Every night families living in these dangerous buildings go to sleep filled with dread and fear, and because of that government inaction families have been left living in that fear far too long.”

Speaking as Holyrood debated legislation brought forward in the wake of the Greenfell fire, Mr Griffin added: “It has taken seven years to develop a Bill, seven years to get to this point, where the rest of the UK, England and Wales have been powering ahead.

“Not developing legislation, but fixing the buildings, making them safe.”

Of the 1,608 affected properties in England, 42% have had remediation work either started or completed by the end of last year.

Meanwhile in Wales, Labour said work had been completed on 37 buildings so far, and was under way on a further 86 properties.

Speaking as MSPs unanimously approved the general principles of the Housing (Cladding Remediation) (Scotland) Bill, housing minister Paul McLennan accepted that “homeowners and residents want to see more pace into the programme”.

Housing minister Paul McLennan stressed the Government recognised the ‘urgency’ of the issue (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Bill has been introduced by the Scottish Government to give ministers power to assess and carry out remediation on buildings with unsafe cladding – with any remediation work then recorded in a special register.

Mr McLennan added that the legislation would also allow them to take steps “to stop residents who are owners who are perhaps blocking progress at the moment”.

He added: “By introducing the Bill, the Scottish Government recognises the acute problem that cladding represents in terms of life safety, the urgency of remediation of cladding and the need for transparency and accountability.”

Conservative housing spokesperson Miles Briggs said his party would back the legislation, despite “real concerns about the Government’s limited progress”.

The Tory said: “Almost seven years on from the tragedy of Grenfell Tower, and almost three years since the Scottish Government began its building assessment process, we have seen very little progress to survey and actually take forward mitigation schemes.”

He added: “For many homeowners who are resident in the 105 developments across Scotland this has not only been a stressful time, it has seen their lives put on pause, with homeowners in many cases unable to sell, unable to insure their property, unable to plan.

“This Bill must be the start of a better process towards delivering a sustainable solution to cladding remediation here in Scotland.”