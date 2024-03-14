Government accused of using ‘delaying tactic’ for contaminated blood payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government accused of using ‘delaying tactic’ for contaminated blood payments

By Press Association
Dame Diana Johnson said a proposed tour of visits by the Paymaster General to victims of the contaminated blood scandal may be a ‘delaying tactic’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
A proposed tour of visits by the Paymaster General to victims of the contaminated blood scandal may be a “delaying tactic” for prolonging compensation payments, a Labour MP has said.

During business questions in the Commons, Dame Diana Johnson said she had not been able to receive more information on the visits from John Glen, the Paymaster General, and those affected had not been updated.

Thousands of patients were infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Under an initial compensation scheme, only victims themselves or bereaved partners can receive an interim payment of around £100,000.

Last week in the Commons, Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt told Dame Diana, who leads the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Haemophilia and Contaminated Blood, that Mr Glen was “planning a tour across the UK to meet with particular groups”.

On Thursday, Dame Diana told the Commons: “Last week the leader (of the House) told me that the Paymaster General was going to have a tour around the United Kingdom to meet all those infected and affected – or the groups of the infected and affected – in the contaminated blood scandal.

“I’ve had a letter from the Paymaster General which doesn’t give me any more information, and also all the groups are telling me that they’ve had no contact with the Paymaster General’s office to organise that tour.

“It’s nine weeks until Sir Brian (Langstaff) produces his final report on the Infected Blood Inquiry, is it possible to have a statement from the Paymaster General so we can all understand exactly what is happening and what this tour is going to do, because a lot of people are concerned that it may be a delaying tactic, and what we all want to do is get compensation to these people who’ve been infected and affected.”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “I have met again this week with the Paymaster General. He is working and he is making good progress towards getting this resolved.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said she had met with the Paymaster General who was ‘making good progress’ towards resolving the matter (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I know this is frustrating for (Dame Diana) and all those involved with her all-party parliamentary group, but I know that the Paymaster General will come to this House at the first available opportunity to give an update on these matters.

“We are now moving towards the end of this process. What the Paymaster General has discussed with me has given me confidence in that respect.”

Later in the same session Labour MP Liam Byrne flagged that the Department of Business and Trade has failed to publish a memorandum on compensation relating to the Horizon subpostmaster scandal.

The Group Litigation Order (GLO) group refers to the initial 555 subpostmasters led by Alan Bates who brought to light the Post Offices’ faulty Horizon accounting software, in what has been branded the biggest miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Mr Byrne, who is the chairman of the Business and Trade Committee, said no other department had missed the deadline in publication.

He told MPs: “The greater the scandal, the greater the obligation on our society to act with speed and clarity to provide remedies.

Infected Blood inquiry
Dame Diana Johnson has joined campaigners in calling for the Government to speed up compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Notwithstanding yesterday’s welcome news on the Horizon Scandal Bill, we haven’t acted fast enough and now we’re not acting with enough clarity because the Department for Business and Trade is more than a fortnight late in providing the explanatory memorandum for its supplementary estimates.

“No other department has missed the deadline, only the Department for Business and Trade.

“Now we cannot see where the budget might lie for remedies and redress for the GLO litigants, whose heroic tenacity actually allowed us to overturn the convictions that the Bill proposes, so can (Ms Mordaunt) join me in urging the department to supply that explanatory memorandum quickly, and if not can we have a debate in Government time to get to the bottom of what on earth is going on?”

Ms Mordaunt said she would ensure the department heard Mr Byrne’s concerns.

She stated: “(Mr Byrne) will know the complex issues that surround this Bill and the work that has gone on to ensure that the Bill is brought to the House in the best form possible, that it can make swift passage through this House, and I know there is concurrent activity to ensure that what it enables is ready to be implemented once it leaves this House and gains royal assent.”