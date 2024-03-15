Rishi Sunak will accept new £91,000 MP salary, No 10 indicates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak will accept new £91,000 MP salary, No 10 indicates

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earned more than £2 million in UK taxable income last year (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will accept an inflation-busting 5.5% increase in his MP’s pay, No 10 has indicated.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has recommended MPs’ basic salaries be increased to £91,346 from April, up from £86,584.

The increase is considerably larger than the 2.9% pay uplift last year and also higher than the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation, which the latest Office for National Statistics figures suggest stood at 4% in January.

The independent watchdog, established in 2009 in the wake of the MP expenses scandal, said the decision had been taken in line with the award recently agreed for the senior civil service.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked whether Mr Sunak — who jointly with his wife is said to be worth more than £500 million — would accept the pay rise, said “all Commons ministers” would “receive the uprating” awarded by Ipsa.

But the No 10 official pointed to ministers having opted not to take pay increases in recent years for their frontbench work.

He said: “For the Government’s part, I would point out that ministers are already voluntarily waiving part of their salaries, forgoing any pay increase to their ministerial salaries, which means that salaries of ministers in the Commons have not increased since 2010.”

According to Government data, the role of the prime minister in 2022-23 — the financial year in which Mr Sunak came to power — was allocated a salary of £80,807, with £75,440 of that claimed.

The five-figure sum is paid on top of the Prime Minister’s separate salary for being an MP.

When Downing Street published a summary of Mr Sunak’s taxable UK income last month, it showed he paid more than £500,000 in tax in 2022-23, with his total income rising to £2.2 million.

The Conservative Party leader made nearly £1.8 million through capital gains – up from £1.6 million in 2021-22 – as well as £293,407 in other interest and dividends.

All of the investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, according to the summary.

The £139,477 he earned from his MP and prime ministerial salaries made up just 6% of his total income.

The declaration took his total earnings over the last four years to about £7 million.

Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, the daughter of the billionaire co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys, have a combined wealth estimated at about £529 million, according to 2023’s Sunday Times Rich List.

The former investment banker and hedge fund manager has faced accusations of being out of touch with the British public struggling with the cost-of-living crisis due to his vast wealth.