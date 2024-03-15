UK could see one of the longest post-war gaps between general elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK could see one of the longest post-war gaps between general elections

By Press Association
The UK could see one of the longest gaps between general elections since 1945 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK could see one of the longest gaps between general elections since 1945 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s decision not to go to the polls on May 2 means the UK could see one of the longest periods between general elections since the Second World War.

Under electoral law, the current Parliament has to be dissolved – in other words, come to an end – on December 17 2024, exactly five years since it first met on December 17 2019.

A general election must then take place within 25 working days of dissolution.

POLITICS Tories Election
(PA Graphics)

This means the latest possible date by law for the next election to take place is January 28 2025.

If Mr Sunak chooses to run down the clock and wait until this date to go to the polls, it will be five years and 47 days since the last general election: a gap unprecedented since 1945.

The current post-war record for the longest period is five years and 22 days, between the general elections that took place on April 9 1992 and May 1 1997.

This record would be broken if the next polling day falls on any date between Saturday January 4 2025 (five years and 23 days since the 2019 election) and Tuesday January 28 (five years and 47 days).

General elections are typically held on a Thursday in the UK, although they can be held on any weekday.

The latest possible Thursday on which the next election can be held is January 23 2025: five years and 42 days since the last election.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Sunak has suggested he won’t wait quite this long and that polling day will be in 2024.

The prime minister can trigger a general election at any point during the life of a parliament by requesting a dissolution from the King.

If Mr Sunak decided to squeeze in an election just before Christmas, on Thursday December 19 2024, it would be five years and seven days since the 2019 election.

This would equal the second-longest post-war gap between polls, which is the five years and seven days between the general elections of October 8 1959 and October 15 1964.

A general election earlier in the autumn of 2024 would still mean an atypically long period between polls.

For example, the Prime Minister could use the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, which runs from September 29 to October 2, as the occasion to call a general election for November 14, with the dissolution of Parliament occurring on October 10.

This would mean there was a gap of four years and 338 days between the 2019 and 2024 elections, which would be the fifth-longest gap since 1945.

Another scenario could see Mr Sunak decide to fit in a general election before this summer, perhaps on June 20, with dissolution taking place on May 15.

This would leave enough time for the May 2 local and mayoral elections to be completed and for Parliament to return from recess on May 7 to allow MPs and peers to decide which – if any – remaining pieces of non-controversial legislation should be approved.

A general election on June 20 would come four years and 191 days after the 2019 election, the eighth longest gap of its kind since the war.

Voting in the 1945 general election was held over several weeks in July 1945 and came almost a full decade since the previous election in November 1935.

This was because the normal five-year electoral cycle – which would have seen a general election in 1940 – was suspended for the duration of the conflict.