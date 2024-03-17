Plans outlined for replacement Scottish disability benefit

Plans for a new Scottish benefit which would support around 66,000 people currently receiving Disability Living Allowance have been revealed.

The Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance will be a “closed” benefit only available to those receiving the legacy payment.

Recipients will also have the option of applying for Adult Disability Payment, another of Social Security Scotland’s benefits which replaces Personal Independence Payment.

Legislation for the Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance is due to be laid before Holyrood this year and it will launch in early 2025.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said the plans for the new benefit are being progressed (Peter Summers/PA)

It will be introduced on a “like-for-like” basis, with clients’ benefit rates and review periods being upheld by Social Security Scotland.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “I’m pleased that we can progress plans to bring forward legislation to create a Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance and give people the opportunity to remain on this benefit for as long as they are eligible.

“Once transferred, people can continue to be paid Scottish Adult Disability Allowance or apply for our flagship Adult Disability Payment if they prefer.

“Around 137,000 people are now receiving our Adult Disability Payment and it has provided almost £462 million to disabled people since it was launched in 2022.”