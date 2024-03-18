Documents disappear in NHS cover-up culture – Ombudsman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Documents disappear in NHS cover-up culture – Ombudsman

By Press Association
The Parliamentary and Health Ombudsman said he has had to confront a ‘cover-up culture’ in the NHS (Photo posed by model/Jeff Moore/PA)
There is a “cover-up culture” in the NHS, with some hospitals concealing evidence when patient care goes wrong, the health ombudsman has warned.

Rob Behrens, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, has described how he had to confront the altering and disappearance of crucial documents after patients had died.

Some parts of the NHS still put “reputation management” ahead of opening up to patients and their relatives when things go wrong, he said.

And he raised concerns about how whistleblowers in the service are treated.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust report
Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens praised the ‘brilliant people’ of the NHS but said that it has a ‘cover-up culture’ (Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman/PA)

Mr Behrens, who is standing down from the role after seven years, said that the NHS is “full of brilliant people” but life in the service is “very difficult” as it deals with “multiple crises”.

He described his role as “confronting the duality of an NHS resourced by brilliant people who kept it going through the Covid pandemic but, at the same time, having to confront a cover-up culture, including the altering of care plans and the disappearance of crucial documents after patients have died and robust denial in the face of documentary evidence”.

In an interview with the Guardian, Mr Behrens said the health service was a “very complex organisation, full of brilliant people, from porters to nurses, midwives, clinicians and managers, who have done brilliantly in handling multiple crises: Covid, huge staff shortages, financial pressures, demand, stress, the frailty of buildings, which makes life very difficult”.

He said: “Time and again I’ve come across stories of people who only want the truth about what happened to their loved one and they found it very difficult to get it.

“That’s my job – to get at the truth.”

On whistleblowers, he added: “I’ve had doctors on the phone to me telling me what has happened on too regular a basis over the seven years. They say that they’ve tried to make a complaint, to raise issues about patient safety, and they’ve been warned off. And they have said to me: ‘If I continue with this, my career will be over.’ Good clinicians have lost their careers as a result of the way that happens.”

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “It is absolutely vital that everyone working in the NHS feels they can speak up and that their concerns are acted on, and every local healthcare system is expected to adopt an updated national Freedom To Speak Up policy.

“The NHS has updated its Freedom to Speak Up Guidance, brought in extra background checks for board members to prevent directors involved in serious mismanagement from joining another NHS organisation, and when NHS staff raise concerns, action can be taken and overseen by a non-executive who can use their independent role to hold the organisation to account.

“As the ombudsman is aware, there have been major efforts to prioritise patient safety in England and progress in creating a more positive safety culture amongst the workforce, which has led to higher levels of patient safety incident reporting than ever before and a widespread focus on improvement, including through the new Patient Safety Incident Response Framework.

“While significant harm from patient safety incidents is thankfully rare, reporting incidents allows us to review and understand how they have happened so we can take effective steps to improve, ultimately making services safer for patients.”