Green MSP ‘determined’ to end anti-abortion protests outside hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Green MSP ‘determined’ to end anti-abortion protests outside hospitals

By Press Association
Green MSP Gillian Mackay is ‘determined’ to end protests by pro-choice campaigners outside hospitals and clinics (Jane Barlow/PA)
Green MSP Gillian Mackay is ‘determined’ to end protests by pro-choice campaigners outside hospitals and clinics (Jane Barlow/PA)

The MSP behind new legislation which aims to outlaw protests outside abortion clinics has said she is “determined” to put a halt to such demonstrations “for good”.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay claimed demonstrations by pro-choice campaigners have “no place in a modern, democratic or feminist Scotland”.

Her comments come ahead of giving evidence to MSPs on Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport  Committee about the Member’s Bill she has brought forward.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill would, if passed, prevent anti-abortion demonstrators from holding protests within 200 metres of hospitals and clinics where terminations are carried out.

The legislation has already been backed by the Scottish Government, with the Bill also having cross-party support at Holyrood.

Speaking ahead of giving evidence to the committee, Ms Mackay said: “I am proud that we are on the verge of delivering buffer zones.”

While she said it had been a “long journey” to bring forward the Bill, she said she was grateful to those who had supported her.

Ms Mackay said: “Since I began this process there has been so much scaremongering about this Bill from organisations who should know better, and I am looking forward to being able to tackle some of the misinformation.

“This Bill is about safety, respect and dignity for women. It is about recognising the right to choose and the right to access healthcare without harassment.

“There are some, often men, who think the protests are fine and who seek to divide people.

“The fact that I have been supported by MSPs from all parties underlines just how determined and strong the momentum for change is.”

The Bill would, if passed, prevent protesters from gathering within 200 metres of facilities where women go for abortions (Jane Barlow/PA)

She continued: “It is shocking that this legislation is even necessary. Abortion rights are healthcare, they are vitally important and were hard-fought for and won.

“People shouldn’t have to face down protests and banners in order to access services they are entitled to.

“These protests have no place in a modern, democratic or feminist Scotland. By introducing buffer zones we can take a key step closer to being the country that I know we can be.”

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto will also give evidence about the Bill on Tuesday.