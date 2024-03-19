First Minister should make statement on housing emergency, Labour says

Scottish Labour has called on Humza Yousaf to make a statement on the country’s “housing emergency” by the end of the month.

The party echoed calls from charity Shelter Scotland, which said the First Minister should make a statement on housing ahead of Holyrood going into recess.

Labour MSP Mark Griffin said the recent budget had contained a “devastating cut” for housing.

The party will request a statement from the First Minister at Tuesday’s meeting of the parliamentary bureau.

A number of councils, including those in Edinburgh and Glasgow, have declared housing emergencies in the last year.

Last week, the Government announced funding of more than £400,000 will be invested in bringing empty homes back into use.

Mr Griffin said: “The Scottish Government are in complete denial about the scale of the housing emergency in Scotland.

“In the face of record high homelessness, rents and mortgages spiralling, and housebuilding plummeting, the Scottish Government response has been to cut the housing budget by 26%.

“This is a bitter blow to the nearly 10,000 children living in temporary accommodation in Scotland today, without a home to call their own.

“Such a devastating cut to the housing budget will only result in more and more children forced into homelessness, their calls to find them a home simply falling on deaf ears.”

He added: “Not only are the Scottish Government standing idly by and watching a worsening housing situation in Scotland, but their budget cuts are actively making it worse.

“Humza Yousaf must wake up, listen to the demands of Shelter Scotland and outline to parliament how he intends to respond to what can only be described as a housing emergency.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “The Scottish Government has led the UK in housing by delivering more than 126,000 affordable homes since 2007, over 89,000 of which were for social rent, including almost 24,000 council homes.

“We are committed to reducing the number of households with children in temporary accommodation, and will invest £752 million in affordable housing in 2023/24, the majority of which will be for social rent with at least £60m being used to support a national acquisition plan which is one of a number of tools to help increase the supply of available affordable housing including settled family homes.

“We are also working to increase supply by bringing empty properties back through our empty homes partnership.

“Increasing housing supply is key to reducing the pressure on temporary accommodation.

“We remain focused on delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 and to support that we will bring forward the review scheduled for 2026-27 to this year, which will concentrate on deliverability.

“We are working with the financial community in Scotland, and elsewhere, to boost private sector investment and help deliver more homes.

“The UK Government failed to inflation-proof their capital budget, and this has resulted in nearly a 10% real terms cut in our UK capital funding between 2023-24 and 2027-28. Likewise our financial transactions budget – key to delivering affordable housing – has been cut by 62%.

“This is on top of the disastrous impact Brexit has had on construction supply chain issues, labour shortages and the inflationary pressures driven by UK Government financial mismanagement.”