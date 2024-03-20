Rwanda Bill stymied as defiant peers dig heels in and inflict fresh defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rwanda Bill stymied as defiant peers dig heels in and inflict fresh defeat

By Press Association
Boats used by people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda deportation plan has been hit by a further delay after defiant peers dug their heels in and inflicted a fresh defeat against the controversial policy.

The House of Lords voted by 271 to 228, majority 43, to press their demand that the legislation has “due regard” for domestic and international law.

The latest Government setback means a continuation of the stand-off at Westminster over the proposed law that aims to clear the way to send asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats on a one-way flight to Kigali.

It means there is little or no chance of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill clearing Parliament before MPs leave Westminster for the Easter break next Tuesday.

It has been claimed in Parliament dates set aside to consider further changes to the draft legislation before the recess have “disappeared”.

However, No 10 officials have insisted that even if the Bill is not passed until after Easter, the Prime Minister can still meet his goal of having the first deportation flights take off this spring.

MPs overturned 10 amendments made by the Lords when the Bill was in the Commons on Monday, and ministers had urged the unelected chamber to agree to the legislation in its current form.

But peers look set to hold out in a bid to secure changes to the proposed law during so-called “ping pong”, where the Bill is batted between the two Houses until agreement is reached.

The legislation and a treaty with Rwanda are intended to prevent further legal challenges to the stalled deportation scheme after the Supreme Court ruled the plan was unlawful.

As well as compelling judges to regard the east African country as safe, it would also give ministers the power to ignore emergency injunctions.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda deportation plan has been hit by a further delay in the Lords (James Manning/PA)

Labour frontbencher Lord Coaker said: “It is not our intention to block the Bill but it is also part of constitutional convention that the other place (the Commons) reflects on what the Lords has said and doesn’t just carte blanche reject them, which is what has happened now.

“Who’s not respecting constitutional convention now?”

He also said the Commons would not now consider further changes to the legislation before the Easter break, with dates set aside next week “gone, disappeared”.

Lord Coaker said: “What’s going on – chaos, shambles, no idea.”

He added: “That’s not our fault it’s coming back after Easter, it’s the Government’s own management of its own timetable.”

Meanwhile, Government law officer Lord Stewart of Dirleton argued criticism of the Rwanda Bill was “fundamentally misconceived”.

He said: “We cannot allow people to make such dangerous crossings and we must do what we can to prevent any more lives from being lost at sea.

“Neither can we allow our asylum and legal systems to be overwhelmed, our public services to be stretched or the British taxpayer to continue to fund millions of pounds spent every day on hotel costs.”

He added: “We cannot continue to allow relocations to Rwanda to be frustrated and delayed as a result of systemic challenges mounted on its general safety.”

Earlier he told peers: “It is the Government and not the courts who are accountable. The courts are accountable to no-one. They pride themselves on that.

“But accountability is at the heart of democracy. That is why the Government are fully entitled to bring forward the Bill and why much of the criticism directed at them for doing so is fundamentally misconceived.”