Owen Jones quits Labour to back new movement supporting Greens and independents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Owen Jones quits Labour to back new movement supporting Greens and independents

By Press Association
Owen Jones claims Sir Keir Starmer has ‘alienated Labour’s base’ (PA)
Owen Jones claims Sir Keir Starmer has ‘alienated Labour’s base’ (PA)

Political activist Owen Jones has quit Labour, claiming Sir Keir Starmer’s party “won’t even do the bare minimum to improve people’s lives”.

The socialist Guardian columnist is supporting a new political initiative supporting left-leaning candidates standing against Labour.

The We Deserve Better campaign will support Green and independent candidates in seats where Labour could be vulnerable.

The group will back Green co-leader Carla Denyer against shadow cabinet minister Thangam Debbonaire in Bristol Central, and independent Leanne Mohamad against shadow health secretary Wes Streeting in Ilford North.

It will also back Jamie Driscoll, a former Labour politician, in the north-east mayoral contest in May.

Mr Jones suggested the movement could exert pressure on Labour from the left in the way Reform UK influences Tory opinion from the right.

In his Guardian column, he blamed Sir Keir’s position on Gaza and abandonment of policies he championed during his Labour leadership campaign.

“My decision isn’t based on a desire to see Labour forever in the wilderness,” Mr Jones said.

“Reaching it has been a gradual, painful process of realising the party won’t even do the bare minimum to improve people’s lives, or to tackle the crises that have led Britain to catastrophe; and that it will, in fact, wage war on anyone who wants to do either – making anyone with politics to the left of Peter Mandelson feel like a pariah on borrowed time.”

In a statement on the launch of We Deserve Better, he added: “Until now, opposition to Labour has been fragmented.

“We Deserve Better marks the beginning of that opposition coming together to form a serious challenge to Labour in key seats, pressuring Labour from its left flank, mirroring Reform UK and the Conservatives.

“Labour will win the next general election by default thanks to the Tories’ self-immolation.

“So those of us who cannot in good conscience support a party which plans to maintain ruinous austerity measures which, for example, keep 250,000 children in poverty, or back a Labour leader who defends Israel’s war crimes, can be safe in the knowledge that there’s no risk of the Tories getting back into government if we campaign for non-Labour candidates.

“Starmer has alienated Labour’s base and taken seats for granted based on an arrogant assumption that those voters have nowhere else to go. But at the next election, they will be able to back an alternative based on the politics of hope.”