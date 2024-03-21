Water regulator chief’s £400 restaurant meal covered by office credit card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water regulator chief’s £400 restaurant meal covered by office credit card

By Press Association
Spending at the water industry regulator came under the spotlight (Nick Ansell/PA)
The former boss of Scotland’s water industry regulator claimed a £400 high-end restaurant meal on an office credit card, with the expense being paid despite failing to provide a receipt, MSPs have heard.

Further details of the lavish spending at the Water Industry Commissioner for Scotland (WICS) were discussed at a Holyrood committee on Thursday.

MSPs were furious as they quizzed officials from WICS and the Scottish Government, saying the extravagant spending at the agency was “unbelievable”.

In December, WICS chief executive officer Alan Sutherland resigned hours after Audit Scotland published a report disclosing “unacceptable” spending.

One of these was the provision of £100 gift vouchers for staff as a Christmas present, which exceeded the £75 limit for gifts.

Scottish Parliament
Graham Simpson sought answers on the restaurant bill (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Another was the funding of a training course at Harvard Business School in the US to the tune of £77,350, including flights, for its chief operating officer Michelle Ashford.

At Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee, MSP Graham Simpson raised the £402.41 meal at the Champany restaurant in Linlithgow, West Lothian, where Mr Sutherland was dining with an official from the New Zealand government in October 2022.

Mr Simpson went through the most expensive items on the menu of the “fine establishment”, saying even the most expensive dishes would amount to a bill of just over £200.

He sought further answers, saying: “Where does the rest come from?”

David Satti, who has recently become the interim accountable officer at WICS, said no itemised receipt had been provided and the expense had been covered on an office credit card, adding: “We have no way of knowing the exact items that were purchased.”

Mr Simpson said: “It’s unbelievable nobody thought to question it.”

He added sarcastically later: “It’s nice work if you can get it.”

Donald MacRae, chair of the board at WICS, said the meal had been wrongly coded as “subsistence” but nevertheless had been “instrumental” in securing income of £1.2 million from New Zealand.

The organisation has 26 staff and had an income of about £5.3 million last year.

Ferguson Marine shipyard
Richard Leonard said a government official was ‘complicit’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

WICS is unusual in that 20% of its income comes from international consulting work, Mr MacRae said, stating the public body was seeking to develop this source of revenue.

Addressing MSPs at the start of the meeting, Mr MacRae said there had been a “change of culture and focus on value for money” since the Audit Scotland report.

He accepted that the restaurant bill did not show value for money and new controls had been put in place to prevent similar situations in future.

Mr MacRae later told the committee that Mr Sutherland had been paid six months of his salary in lieu of working his notice period when he resigned at the end of December.

While an exact figure for this was not provided, in 2021 the commission said the chief executive officer’s annual salary was more than £165,000.

Committee convener Richard Leonard was visibly angry as he accused Jon Rathjen, deputy director for water policy at the government, of being “complicit” in the failures at WICS, in that he did not challenge the spending on the £77,000 Harvard course.

Mr Rathjen accepted he “made an error of judgment” in relying on an assurance from the WICS chief executive officer.

He said WICS had approached the Scottish Government to approve the spending retrospectively and refusing it would not have achieved anything.

MSP Willie Coffey said: “I’ve been a member of the Parliament, in the Audit Committee on and off for 17 years, and this is one of the worst sessions I’ve ever participated in.”