England fans divided over St George’s Cross colour change on new shirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

England fans divided over St George’s Cross colour change on new shirt

By Press Association
The St George’s Cross detail on the back of the shirt of England’s Anthony Gordon (PA)
The St George’s Cross detail on the back of the shirt of England’s Anthony Gordon (PA)

Football fans at Wembley were divided over the England team’s new shirt after the controversial colour change to the St George’s Cross on the kit.

One supporter attending Saturday evening’s friendly against Brazil said the FA should “burn” the new football shirts after manufacturer Nike changed the colour of the St George’s Cross on the back of the kit’s collar.

However, many other supporters said they did not mind the change, with a young fan who was wearing the new kit saying it was “still the same England flag”.

Nike had altered the appearance of the St George’s Cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a “playful update” to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024.

However, the decision has proven controversial, with both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticising the change.

England fan Judith Gibbons, from Huddersfield, said the change in the colour of the flag from red to purple and blue “shouldn’t have been made”.

Speaking outside Wembley before Saturday evening’s friendly against Brazil, Ms Gibbons, who did not give her age, said: “I don’t think you should be messing with tradition.”

Ms Gibbons said the shirts “should be taken back” by the FA, adding: “I think they should burn them.”

However, another England fan said she did not understand why people “are so riled up” over the change to the colour of the St George’s Cross on the new shirt.

Speaking outside Wembley, Charlotte Prince, 24, said: “It doesn’t affect your life so I don’t understand why people are so riled up about it.

“I personally just don’t care enough.”

England v Brazil – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
Brazil’s Endrick celebrates scoring the only goal of the game (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ms Prince, who is from London, added: “I also saw that they changed the colour of the flag at the 2012 Olympics and no-one seemed to care then.”

She added that she thought social media was “probably” inspiring much of the opposition to the change.

A young England fan who was wearing the national team’s new shirt said he did not care about the change to the St George’s Cross as it was the “same England flag”.

Speaking outside Wembley Stadium, eight-year-old Sully said he thought the new blue and purple cross on the shirt “looked good”.

Having travelled with his family from Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, to attend the match in London, he said of the controversy: “I don’t really care because it’s still the same England flag.”

Brazil won the game 1-0 thanks to teenager Endrick’s effort.