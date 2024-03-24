Hunt: UK should ‘absolutely’ be concerned about threat of IS after Moscow attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Hunt: UK should ‘absolutely’ be concerned about threat of IS after Moscow attack

By Press Association
The UK should “absolutely” be concerned about the threat of IS, Jeremy Hunt said (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
The UK should “absolutely” be concerned about the threat of IS, Jeremy Hunt said (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

The UK should “absolutely” be concerned about the threat of so-called Islamic State (IS) after the Moscow terror attack, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The Chancellor said European countries must “remain vigilant” after 133 were killed in an assault that suggests the jihadist group still maintains the organising capacity for major atrocities.

Speaking to broadcasters, he described the loss of civilian life as a “tragedy” but condemned the Kremlin after it appeared to seek to link Ukraine, which Russia invaded two years ago, to the attack.

“We have very little confidence in anything the Russian government says. We know that they are creating a smokescreen of propaganda to defend an utterly evil invasion of Ukraine,” he told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s not a tragedy when innocent people lose their lives … But I take what the Russian government says with an enormous pinch of salt.”

Asked whether other European nations, including Britain, should be concerned by the threat of IS, Mr Hunt said: “Absolutely.

“We are very lucky in this country that we have incredibly impressive intelligence agencies, who have been successful in stopping, in foiling a lot of terrorist threats over recent years.

“But we have to remain vigilant. And if it is Islamic State, they are utterly indiscriminate in what they do. They’re prepared to murder in the most horrific way.

“And so that’s why I think our hearts go out to everyone who’s affected by this, wherever they are in the world, and, yes, we have to make sure that we’re on our guard.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds agreed with the Chancellor, saying: “Wherever terrorism rears its ugly head, we have to utterly condemn it and offer our condolences to all of those impacted.

“It’s really important that this is investigated properly and that those who genuinely were responsible are actually brought to book.”

At least 133 people were killed in the attack at a Moscow concert hall, which has been claimed by an affiliate of IS and is the deadliest on Russian soil in years.

Meanwhile, the country’s President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to tie Ukraine to the atrocity, which Kyiv firmly denies.

Russian authorities arrested four suspected attackers on Saturday, Mr Putin said in an night-time address to the nation, among 11 people suspected of involvement in the attack.

Mr Putin did not mention IS in his speech to the nation and Kyiv accused him of falsely linking Ukraine to the assault to stoke fervor for Russia’s invasion, which recently entered its third year.

US intelligence officials said they had confirmed the IS affiliate’s claim.

The raid happened just days after Mr Putin cemented his grip on the country for another six years in a vote that followed the harshest crackdown on dissent since the Soviet times.