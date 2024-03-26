Violent offenders ‘released from prison early’ under Government’s watch – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violent offenders ‘released from prison early’ under Government’s watch – Labour

By Press Association
Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood accused the Government of falling behind on its pledge to create 20,000 more prison places by 2025 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The prisons capacity crisis is resulting in violent offenders being released up to two months early under the Government’s watch, ministers heard.

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood accused the Government of falling behind on its pledge to create 20,000 more prison places by 2025.

She added that probation officers “fear” not being able to keep the public safe as they’re “forced to rush through the early release of violent men in order free up space”.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk branded the opposition’s comments as “opportunism” and “silly”, but confirmed there will be 10,000 prison places by next year.

Ms Mahmood told the Commons: “This Conservative Government had promised 20,000 prison places by 2025, but so far they have only delivered under 6,000.

“The Justice Secretary is letting violent offenders out up to two months early because, as we found out from press briefings about dire warnings to No 10, he’s got literally nowhere to put them.

“So instead of focusing on what happened 14 years ago under the last Labour government, will he level with the public about the true scale of the prison capacity crisis that is unfolding on his watch?”

Mr Chalk replied: “We have been very candid that there are pressures in our prisons, but here’s the thing, capacity in our jails is significantly higher than it was under her watch.

“Second, we have a record of delivery and there will be 10,000 places by the next year.”

Budget 2024
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk branded the opposition’s comments as ‘opportunism’ and ‘silly’ (James Manning/PA)

He added: “This is opportunism, it’s silly and Britain deserves better.”

During justice questions, Ms Mahmood continued: “I’m not surprised that the Secretary of State does not want to acknowledge the truth, as probation officers have told me they genuinely fear not being able to keep the public safe because they are being forced to rush through the early release of violent men in order to free up space.”

Mr Chalk replied: “This does not apply to those on life sentences, those on IPPs (Imprisonment for Public Protection), those on extended determinate sentences, any sex offenders, any terrorism offences, any serious violence offenders.

“And the difference between our scheme and theirs, is under their scheme the governor had no discretion to block the release, under ours they do. That is the difference, we prioritise public safety, they prioritise politics.”