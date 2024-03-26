Barclay apologises for not recusing himself sooner from incinerator decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Barclay apologises for not recusing himself sooner from incinerator decision

By Press Association
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay apologised for not formally recusing himself sooner from a decision on a waste plant in his constituency (James Manning/PA)
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay apologised for not formally recusing himself sooner from a decision on a waste plant in his constituency (James Manning/PA)

The Environment Secretary has apologised for not recusing himself sooner from a decision on an incinerator proposed for his constituency.

The Government announced last week that Steve Barclay had been recused from any decision on granting a permit to the proposed incinerator in Wisbech, which is in the minister’s North East Cambridgeshire seat.

Appearing at the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Mr Barclay said he had previously “stepped back” from the decision, but apologised for not formally recusing himself earlier and not mentioning his previous opposition to the incinerator in his register of interests.

He said: “I want to take this opportunity to apologise to the committee for not formally recusing myself sooner and updating the register of interests regarding what was well known in public but should have been updated on the actual record regarding my opposition to the incinerator.”

He said he had been “clear throughout that I need to step back from any decision” but had not realised that he needed to formally recuse himself from the decision until later.

Mr Barclay added: “As soon as I was notified by the permanent secretary of the need to formally recuse, that’s exactly what I did.”

The BBC reported last week that officials had raised concerns about a possible, or perceived, conflict between Mr Barclay’s constituency and ministerial roles in relation to the plant.

Labour has demanded “urgent answers”, with shadow environment secretary Steve Reed asking whether Mr Barclay had engaged in any communication with the Environment Agency (EA), junior Defra ministers or the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero on the incinerator.

On Tuesday, Mr Barclay said: “To reassure the committee, I have never made representations as Secretary of State to the EA in terms of the incinerator in Wisbech, but I will respond to my shadow secretary on those.”

But Mr Reed said there were still “serious concerns” about whether Mr Barclay tried to persuade other ministers.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister retained full confidence in Mr Barclay, saying it was “right” for him “to address this at the committee in full”.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) gave the Wisbech plant, proposed by German-based energy company MVV Environment, the green light last month after an examination by the planning inspectorate.

But to move forward, the scheme must also be granted a permit by the Environment Agency (EA), a public body sponsored by Defra.

Farming minister Mark Spencer is now responsible for making any decision on the incinerator following Mr Barclay’s recusal.