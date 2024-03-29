UK airdrops food aid into Gaza for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK airdrops food aid into Gaza for second time

By Press Association
An RAF aircraft flew from Amman in Jordan to drop the supplies along the war-torn territory’s coastline (Ministry of Defence/PA)
An RAF aircraft flew from Amman in Jordan to drop the supplies along the war-torn territory’s coastline (Ministry of Defence/PA)

The UK has airdropped food supplies into Gaza for the second time.

The Royal Air Force parachuted more than 10 tonnes of aid, including rice, flour, oil, baby food, tinned goods and water to Gaza civilians on Good Friday.

An RAF A400M aircraft flew from Amman to drop the supplies along the war-torn territory’s coastline as part of a Jordanian-led international aid mission.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The UK is doing all it can to get as much food into Gaza as possible. Today’s airdrop will provide over 10 tonnes of food supplies to civilians in need.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK would ‘continue to pursue every opportunity to deliver aid by air, sea and land into Gaza’ (James Manning/PA)

“I thank the Royal Air Force and British Army personnel for their tireless work to support this mission.

“We will continue to pursue every opportunity to deliver aid by air, sea and land into Gaza.”

The RAF also airdropped ten tonnes of food supplies into the region on Monday.

Amid warnings of an imminent famine in the war-torn Gaza Strip, the airdrops followed recent land deliveries of 2,000 tonnes of UK food aid to feed more than 275,000 people in the territory.