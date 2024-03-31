Labour accuses Government of having a ‘childcare pledge without a plan’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour accuses Government of having a ‘childcare pledge without a plan’

By Press Association
Labour has accused the Conservatives of having a ‘childcare pledge without a plan’, as it said families are still struggling to access places ahead of the Government’s expansion of funded childcare (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour has accused the Conservatives of having a ‘childcare pledge without a plan’, as it said families are still struggling to access places ahead of the Government’s expansion of funded childcare (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour has accused the Conservatives of having a “childcare pledge without a plan”, as it said families are still struggling to access places ahead of the Government’s expansion of funded childcare.

The party pointed to an analysis of Ofsted data that suggests the number of childcare places fell by more than 1,000 between March and December last year, ahead of an anticipated increase in demand for places.

Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, is calling on the Chancellor to guarantee that eligible parents will not lose out on places as a result of the Conservatives’ “blotched” childcare pledge.

Her plea came as the first phase of the Government’s expanded offer of funded childcare for working families in England came into effect.

As part of a staggered rollout of the policy, which started on Monday, working parents of two-year-olds are now able to access 15 hours of Government-funded childcare.

This will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September this year, before the full rollout of 30 hours a week to all eligible families a year later.

The party has published a dossier about “childcare chaos” which includes testimonials from parents and nurseries across England.

Some parents complained of high costs and extra fees to pay, while others reported 18 month waiting lists at some nurseries, the dossier found.

One nursery warned that it could be “forced to go bust” under the Government’s expanded offer.

Preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks
Labour pointed to an analysis of Ofsted data that suggests the number of childcare places fell by more than 1,000 between March and December last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In March last year, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that eligible families of children as young as nine months old in England would be able to claim 30 hours of free childcare a week by September 2025.

The dossier from Labour said: “The Conservatives’ childcare pledge without a plan announced at the 2023 Budget is threatening to crash the childcare system just like the Conservatives crashed the economy.”

Ms Phillipson said: “After 14 years of Tory failure, it will be Labour who get on with the job and finally deliver the much-needed childcare for parents.

“That is why we have commissioned respected former Ofsted Inspector Sir David Bell to lead a review on early education and childcare to guarantee early years entitlements for parents.

“Only Labour will reform our childcare system and deliver the accessible, affordable early years education that will give children the best start in life.”

The Education Secretary said last week that the Government was “on track” to deliver the first phase of its rollout to 150,000 parents of two-year-olds.

Gillian Keegan warned that the Labour Party could put the expansion plan “at risk” if it wins the forthcoming general election, as she added that cancelling the policy would be “disastrous” for parents.

Her comments came after Labour suggested it would review the Government’s expanded offer of funded childcare if it gets into power.

Asked by BBC Newsnight last week whether Labour is planning to go back to the drawing board on the childcare expansion plan, Ms Phillipson said the system “does require reform”.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance (EYA), said: “If there is one thing that the first phase of the entitlement expansion has shown, it’s that simply promising ‘more free childcare’ is meaningless if you’re not willing to invest in the infrastructure needed to deliver it.”

He added that many nurseries, childminders and pre-schools have had “no choice” but to limit the number of new funded places they offer.

Mr Leitch said: “It’s completely unsurprising, therefore, that many parents accessing a place for the first time have found it difficult, if not impossible, to do so.”

He added: “Ministers have made a big promise to parents.

“Only by providing the support that the sector needs will they be able to keep it.”

Joeli Brearley, founder of the Pregnant Then Screwed (PTS) charity, said: “The Government seems to be in denial about falling childcare places.

“This research proves what we’ve been saying all along – we are increasing demand, whilst supply dwindles. Ultimately this means some families will not be able to access the new entitlements.

“The thing is, we need a credible plan, and right now there isn’t a single political party who has that.”

Ms Keegan said: “On the day that the Conservative Government is delivering the biggest ever expansion in childcare provision, Labour still have nothing to offer.

“This is simply a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that they would pull out the rug from tens of thousands of hardworking families adding on average £6,900 to the costs of childcare.

“Families across the country are now facing uncertainty caused by Labour. Keir Starmer should provide clarity for families who are making decisions about their futures.”