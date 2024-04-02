Access to child mental health services uninterrupted by pandemic – study

Access to psychological therapy and child mental health services was “relatively uninterrupted” by the pandemic, a study has found.

The Public Health Scotland (PHS) report examined outpatient mental health services between January 2020 and December 2022.

Referrals to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) saw a steep fall at the start of the pandemic before increasing later in 2020 and the following years.

Psychological therapies (PT), which are available to all ages, saw a similar decrease at the onset of the pandemic before recovering and remaining steady at about 13,000 a month into 2021 and 2022.

Waiting times for both services also saw an initial increase but this was described as “moderate”.

A summary of the report said: “All Scottish NHS health boards quickly adapted their CAMHS and PT delivery models to accommodate the Covid-19 social restrictions.

“Therefore, patient access to these services was relatively uninterrupted.”

It continued: “Referrals to both CAMHS and PT services increased between 2020 and 2022, with no noticeable reduction in the proportion of referrals accepted into services.”

The report noted video and telephone consultations for PT services, which rose during the pandemic, still remain popular.

A separate report from PHS in March found that CAMHS waiting times in 2023 had seen an improvement on previous years, while remaining below the target levels.