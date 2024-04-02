Access to child mental health services uninterrupted by pandemic – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Access to child mental health services uninterrupted by pandemic – study

By Press Association
The report examined mental health services during the pandemic (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Access to psychological therapy and child mental health services was “relatively uninterrupted” by the pandemic, a study has found.

The Public Health Scotland (PHS) report examined outpatient mental health services between January 2020 and December 2022.

Referrals to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) saw a steep fall at the start of the pandemic before increasing later in 2020 and the following years.

Psychological therapies (PT), which are available to all ages, saw a similar decrease at the onset of the pandemic before recovering and remaining steady at about 13,000 a month into 2021 and 2022.

Waiting times for both services also saw an initial increase but this was described as “moderate”.

A summary of the report said: “All Scottish NHS health boards quickly adapted their CAMHS and PT delivery models to accommodate the Covid-19 social restrictions.

“Therefore, patient access to these services was relatively uninterrupted.”

It continued: “Referrals to both CAMHS and PT services increased between 2020 and 2022, with no noticeable reduction in the proportion of referrals accepted into services.”

The report noted video and telephone consultations for PT services, which rose during the pandemic, still remain popular.

A separate report from PHS in March found that CAMHS waiting times in 2023 had seen an improvement on previous years, while remaining below the target levels.