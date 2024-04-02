Scottish ministers should ditch plans for juryless rape trials, say lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish ministers should ditch plans for juryless rape trials, say lawyers

By Press Association
The Law Society of Scotland has called on the Scottish Government to abandon proposals for juryless rape trials after these failed to win the backing of a Holyrood committee (Jane Barlow/PA)
Controversial proposals to pilot rape trials without a jury should be ditched, lawyers have said, after a Holyrood committee failed to give its backing to the move.

The Law Society of Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to abandon plans to hold trials for rape and attempted rape before a judge alone, instead of having a judge and jury.

It is also urging ministers not to go ahead with the abolition of Scotland’s unique not proven verdict if new “balancing provisions” for juries are not included in the changes.

The measures are all included in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, which is currently being considered by Holyrood.

However, in a major report, MSPs on the Criminal Justice Committee revealed they were split on the proposal to hold juryless trials for rape and attempted rape cases – with the four SNP MSPs supporting the move, while the two Labour and two Conservative MSPs on the committee were opposed to it.

Members of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association have already threatened to boycott such trials if they go ahead.

Meanwhile, Law Society of Scotland president Sheila Webster said the committee report “further underlines” its concerns about “key elements of the Bill”.

Describing the proposed pilot for juryless rape trials as the “most controversial” part of the Government’s legislation, she added: “The lack of consensus confirms this plan is flawed, and is lacking detail and supporting evidence.

“It should be removed from the Bill.”

Ms Webster went on to say the society had “significant concerns” about the section of the report dealing with the not proven verdict.

She stated: “It appears that committee members support scrapping the third verdict despite acknowledging they don’t know what the impact of that decision will be.

“Scrapping not proven without any balancing provisions would be an entirely unacceptable outcome with unforeseeable outcomes.

“If there is insufficient evidence to decide on jury size and verdict majority, then not proven must be retained.”

As well as abolishing the not proven verdict, the Bill also proposes to reduce the number of jurors needed for trials, along with changing the proportion needed to find an accused person guilty of an offence.

Currently, a person can be found guilty if eight members of a jury of 15 agree that it is the correct verdict, but the the Bill proposes at least eight members of a smaller jury of 12 people would be required for any conviction.

After Scotland’s most senior prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, warned this could make it harder to secure convictions, the committee said it could not support the proposed changes to jury size and majority, with MSPs saying they had “not heard compelling evidence to support this”.

However, the Law Society said it still supported the establishment of a new Victims Commissioner – another proposal in the Bill – despite MSPs not backing this.

The committee said in its report that MSPs “remain to be convinced that a strong case has been made” for such a post.

But speaking for the Law Society, Ms Webster said: “We remain supportive of significant parts of the Bill including around the anonymity of complainers in sexual offence cases, the establishment of a new Commissioner, and a focus on trauma informed practice.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.