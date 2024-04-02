Police investigate after MSP’s constituency office is daubed with paint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigate after MSP’s constituency office is daubed with paint

By Press Association
Ben Macpherson’s office in Edinburgh had paint thrown over the entrance
Police are investigating after an SNP MSP’s constituency office was vandalised, with blue paint thrown over the front of the property.

Former minister Ben Macpherson’s premises on Constitution Street in Edinburgh was targeted.

The office has suffered vandalism previously; in 2021, while Mr Macpherson was Rural Affairs Minister, the word “resign” was scrawled on the doors of the office twice.

The Edinburgh Northern and Leith MSP spoke of his frustration, as allies and political rivals offered their support.

Mr Macpherson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “It is frustrating that my constituency office has been vandalised in this way.

“These sorts of acts achieve nothing meaningful and just waste taxpayers’ money cleaning them up.

“My team and I continue to work today – to help local people – and will not be deterred.

“It is concerning that politicians from different political parties have had their offices vandalised over recent years – we are all democratically elected and work hard with our teams to serve the public.”

Labour councillor Scott Arthur, the city’s transport convener, said: “It’s really disappointing to see this in the city I love.

“It is possible to disagree with @BenMacpherson whilst respecting the fact he was democratically elected.”

SNP MSP for Stirling, Evelyn Tweed, said: “Really disappointing to see @BenMacpherson’s constituency office vandalised in this way.

“In recent years there has been a number of incidents of vandalism of MSP constituency offices affecting politicians of all colours. There is no place for such conduct.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.05am on Tuesday April 2, officers received a report of vandalism at a premises on Constitution Street, Edinburgh. Inquiries are ongoing.”