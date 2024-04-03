Union to debate ‘building capacity’ to deliver strike action over teachers’ pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Union to debate ‘building capacity’ to deliver strike action over teachers’ pay

By Press Association
Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said the teaching profession was ‘on its knees’ (James Manning/PA)
Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said the teaching profession was ‘on its knees’ (James Manning/PA)

Teachers will debate whether the largest education union in the UK should “build capacity” to deliver national industrial action over pay and funding.

Delegates at the National Education Union (NEU) annual conference in Bournemouth are due to vote on whether the union should campaign for a “fully funded above inflation pay rise” for 2023/24.

An urgent motion, due to be debated in a private session at the conference on Thursday morning, suggests NEU members are “prepared to act industrially” if Rishi Sunak or Sir Keir Starmer “fail to deliver” on teachers’ pay.

It comes after an overwhelming majority of NEU teacher members in England and Wales who took part in the preliminary ballot said they would strike to secure a pay rise and further funding.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said the Government should take the union’s preliminary ballot “very seriously”.

More than half of NEU teacher members – some 150,000 – in state schools and sixth forms in England and Wales took part in the preliminary electronic ballot.

The motion on a pay and funding says: “No matter who is in government, the bedrock of our power is collective organisation and action at the workplace.”

It calls on the union’s executive to “review, and learn from, the indicative ballot to build capacity to deliver local and national industrial action.”

It adds: “Conference congratulates officers, reps and members in achieving a strong result in our indicative ballot on pay and funding.

“Conference believes the strongest use of the ballot at this moment is to serve notice on Rishi Sunak, and Keir Starmer, that members are prepared to act industrially if they fail to deliver.”

The motion notes: “Conference understands that Labour will likely form the next government.

“Whilst we will be able to work with a Labour government on some policy areas, we will need to campaign against them on others.”

Speaking on the first day of the annual conference, Mr Kebede said the Government, including Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, should take the union’s preliminary ballot on possible strike action “very seriously”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I would say there is a mood of desperation, if we are being honest.

“The profession is very much on its knees, morale is at an all-time low.”

Referencing a “crisis in recruitment and retention” in the profession, Mr Kebede said: “Quite simply, if we continue on this direction of travel, education will grind to a halt.”

Delegates at the annual conference of another teaching union, the NASUWT, passed a motion on Saturday in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, which called for political campaigning to “take priority over industrial action”.

Overall, 78% of NASUWT teacher members in England who took part in the union’s consultative ballot voted against holding a formal ballot for industrial action over pay and working conditions.

Last month, the Department for Education (DfE) said in evidence to the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) that teachers’ pay awards should “return to a more sustainable level” after “two unprecedented years”.

In July last year, the Government agreed to implement the STRB’s recommendation of a 6.5% increase for teachers in England, and co-ordinated strike action by four education unions was called off.