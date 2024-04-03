Strikes by GPs could be on the table, medics suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Strikes by GPs could be on the table, medics suggest

By Press Association
The majority of GPs are in favour of industrial action, according to a new poll (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Strikes by GPs could be on the table, leading medics have said, as a new poll revealed that the majority of family doctors are in favour of industrial action.

Dr David Wrigley, deputy chairman of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) England GP Committee, said family doctors in England are “frustrated, angry and upset”.

Meanwhile, he said, thousands of GPs cannot find work due to lack of flexibility in a scheme designed to boost GP team numbers – with one forced to take up work as an Uber driver.

It comes amid a row over the new contract for GP services in England.

The BMA has said the contract, which will see services given a 1.9% funding uplift for 2024/25, means many GP surgeries will struggle to stay financially viable.

It said it is considering “next steps” after a referendum of GPs, carried out by the union, found that 99% of 19,000 GPs rejected the new contract.

Dr Wrigley said the referendum is a “damning indictment on what the Government is offering us to look after our patients”.

He told LBC Radio: “This contract imposition has led to a reduction in funding and just not giving us the resources we need to look after our patients.

“This is why we’re now saying the Government needs to get back around the table, talk to us, free up this contract and allow us to look after our patients properly.”

Asked about the possibility of strikes, he said: “Like our junior doctor colleagues and consultants, we’d never want to go on strike… (but) it would be naive to think it’s not on the table.”

It comes after a poll of 391 family doctors across the UK, carried out by GP Online, found 72% would be in favour of industrial action.

Burnout, stress, high workload and patient safety concerns were cited as some of the main reasons for willingness to stage action.

GPs also raised concerns about pay and overall funding of the service.

Most of those polled (84%) said they would work “in line with BMA guidance on safe working limits”, while 60% said they backed “partial or complete list closures”.

Meanwhile, Dr Wrigley also highlighted the Additional Roles Reimbursement Scheme – a £1.4 billion funding pot designed to boost GP practice staff including physician associates and pharmacists, but not GPs or practice nurses.

“The Government have given us £1.4 billion to employ staff in our practices, but they’ve refused us to allow GPs and practice nurses to be employed,” he said.

“We now have GP unemployment – colleagues who want to look after patients can’t find work because the Government just say ‘No, you can’t employ GPs’.”

He said “thousands” of GPs are unemployed, adding: “We’re talking to colleagues about this and they’re so frustrated.

“We’re even seeing some GPs having to do other work such as Uber driving or just leaving the profession, walking away, because there is no work available.”

He added: “I want to employ more GPs and more nurses but the Government won’t let us.

“We got around the table with them and said ‘Look, give us more flexibility, allow us to use the funds to employ more GPs, more practice nurses’. And they said no – it was a blank ‘No’, they would not allow us to do that.

“And when patients are struggling to get through on the phone at eight o’clock, we want more GPs. This is on the Government’s hands because they brought this about.

“GPs around the country are frustrated. They’re angry and they’re upset.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “GPs and their teams are at the heart of our communities, and we hugely value their vital work. It is therefore disappointing that the BMA is considering industrial action, which will disrupt everyday care for millions of patients and impact on those who work in practices.

“We have listened to feedback from general practice and the new contract will reduce unnecessary and burdensome bureaucracy. This will free up capacity so they can spend more valuable time with their patients, whilst also giving them greater autonomy to run local practices.”