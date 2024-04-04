Israel is ‘absolutely not’ in breach of international law, Suella Braverman says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel is ‘absolutely not’ in breach of international law, Suella Braverman says

By Press Association
Former home secretary Suella Braverman (Joe Giddens/PA)
Former home secretary Suella Braverman has come under fire for arguing that Israel is “absolutely not” in breach of international humanitarian law.

During a visit to the country, Ms Braverman claimed that Israel is going “above and beyond” to ensure the safety of civilians and there is plenty of food and water.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has previously described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “dire and deeply concerning”.

A Conservative former minister called for Ms Braverman to have the whip withdrawn “immediately”.

Suella Braverman
Ms Braverman told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The suggestion itself is absurd and, frankly, an insult to Israel who have been going above and beyond the necessary requirements to ensure that civilian casualties are limited, to ensure that aid is received onto the Gaza Strip and distributed.

“I have seen evidence myself, in terms of very up-to-date photographic evidence, of plentiful food packages and trucks of food, water and medicines getting to the people of Gaza.”

In a letter sent to Conservative MP Alicia Kearns last month, Lord Cameron aired his frustrations that some UK aid is being held for more than three weeks because of checks by the Israeli government.

He wrote: “The main blockers remain arbitrary denials by the government of Israel and lengthy clearance procedures, including multiple screenings and narrow opening windows in daylight hours.”

The letter continued: “We are committed to working ourselves, and with our partners, to do everything possible to address the dire and deeply concerning humanitarian situation.”

Sir Alan Duncan said Ms Braverman should have the whip withdrawn for her “extreme” views.

The former MP for Rutland and Melton told Times Radio: “For Suella Braverman today to say that there is not a humanitarian problem in Gaza and there’s plenty of food and she’s seen the photographs.

“Frankly, it is so disgusting, so repulsive, so repellent that I think she should immediately have the whip withdrawn.”

Sir Alan is being investigated by the Conservative party after he criticised a number of ministers and former ministers for their stance on Israel and Gaza.