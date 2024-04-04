RCN accuses Sunak of making ‘misleading’ statements on nurses’ pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RCN accuses Sunak of making ‘misleading’ statements on nurses’ pay

By Press Association
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen has written to the Prime Minister (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Nurses’ leaders have written to the Prime Minister “rebuking” comments on pay for nursing staff.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) accused Rishi Sunak of making “misleading” statements about nurses’ pay.

The union said the Prime Minister continued to say that disputes had been resolved apart from the one involving junior doctors.

In response to comments on The Sun’s Never Mind the Ballots programme on Talk TV, Pat Cullen, general secretary of the RCN, wrote to the prime minister urging him to “desist from making misleading and inaccurate public statements about nursing pay”, adding that the RCN remained in a formal dispute over pay.

She said: “Our profession will be greatly angered hearing your comments which sought to take credit for a pay offer that was not accepted.”

The letter said: “Last night on The Sun’s Never Mind the Ballots show, you stated that you have “resolved” the dispute with everyone apart from the junior doctors, “starting with the nurses”. This is untrue.

“I am writing to ask that you desist from making misleading and inaccurate public statements about nursing pay.

“Royal College of Nursing members rejected the government’s pay offer last year, an offer that was the lowest in the public sector.

“We remain in a formal trade dispute over pay.”