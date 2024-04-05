Israeli military dismisses two officers over strikes which killed aid workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli military dismisses two officers over strikes which killed aid workers

By Press Association
People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip on April 2 (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
The Israeli military has dismissed two of its officers over the drone strikes which killed seven aid workers.

Mishandling of critical information and violations of the army’s rules of engagement have been cited as the reasons for the dismissal.

Three others have also been reprimanded for their roles in the strikes in Gaza on Monday evening.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Britons John Chapman, James ‘Jim’ Henderson and James Kirby, three of the World Central Kitchen seven aid workers who were killed in the attack (WCK/PA)

Three Britons were among the World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who died in the strikes – John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47.

WCK founder Jose Andres claimed the Israeli military knew of his aid workers’ movements and targeted them “systematically, car by car”.

Following Israel’s announcement, the WCK said the Israeli investigation is an important step but added that there needs to be a systemic change to prevent “more apologies and more grieving families”.

In a statement the charity said: “The IDF has acknowledged its responsibility and its fatal errors in the deadly attack on our convoy in Gaza. It is also taking disciplinary action against those in command and committed to other reforms. These are important steps forward.

“However, it is also clear from their preliminary investigation that the IDF has deployed deadly force without regard to its own protocols, chain of command and rules of engagement.

“The IDF has acknowledged that our teams followed all proper communications procedures. The IDF’s own video fails to show any cause to fire on our personnel convoy, which carried no weapons and posed no threat.

“Without systemic change, there will be more military failures, more apologies and more grieving families.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli air strike
Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli air strike (Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP)

“The root cause of the unjustified rocket fire on our convoy is the severe lack of food in Gaza. Israel needs to dramatically increase the volume of food and medicine traveling by land if it is serious about supporting humanitarian aid.”

The Israel Defence Force has described the strike as a “grave mistake stemming from a serious failure”.

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns said it was “devastating” that it had taken six months and the deaths of western aid workers for Israel to change course over the supply of international humanitarian aid.

The chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee argued that the Government has “no choice” but to suspend arms sales to Israel.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s devastating that it’s taken six months for us to get to a point it appears the international community is able to influence Israel’s perpetration of this war.

“This has been the challenge over the last six months is that as I’ve gone around the world, so many people have said to me ‘why can’t you force Israel to do this?’. Well, Israel is our ally and we do not control them.

“And it has been the point, the phrase you have heard from interlocutor after interlocutor is that Israel is not listening. That does appear to have changed.

“The priority for now is very much making sure for aid to be getting in and that famine must be stopped.”

Ms Kearns added: “So I believe we have no choice but to suspend arms sales, and it’s important the public understands this isn’t a political decision as some seem to want to present it as.

“Legal advice is advisory, so the Government can choose to reject it, but UK arms export licences require a recipient to comply with international humanitarian law and that’s why emergency handbrakes for example exist in a change of circumstances.”

She rejected claims the air strikes were a mistake, arguing that the cars were clearly marked and their locations had been shared with the Israeli military.

Ms Kearns added: “It is one thing to strike one car, and then you might say well let’s look at exactly what this vehicle is, but they then went on to triple tap, car by car by car.”

She continued: “This is something that is happening on a daily basis, in terms of the attacks on humanitarians, and we are not seeing this outcry about Palestinian volunteers.”

Killed alongside their British colleagues were the relief team’s leader, Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, 43, an Australian national, American-Canadian dual citizen Jacob Flickinger, 33, Polish national Damian Sobol, 35, and their driver Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25.