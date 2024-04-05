Ireland pulls multimillion-euro investment in six Israeli companies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ireland pulls multimillion-euro investment in six Israeli companies

By Press Association
Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath said it was the ‘correct decision’ (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath said it was the ‘correct decision’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Irish government has pulled millions of euros of investment from several Israeli companies.

The Irish National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) confirmed that it had made the decision to divest almost three million euros from its global equity portfolio in the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

The divestment decision relates to shareholdings with a total value of 2.95 million euros in the following six companies: Bank Hapoalim BM; Bank Leumi-le Israel BM; Israel Discount Bank; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd; First International Bank and Rami Levi CN Stores.

Irish finance minister Michael McGrath said it was the “correct decision”.

He said: “ISIF has determined that the risk profile of these investments is no longer within its investment parameters and that the commercial objectives of these investments can be achieved via other investments.

“The decision will be implemented as soon as possible over the coming weeks.

“I am advised ISIF will keep under review the alignment of relevant investments within its investment parameters and commercial objectives.

“While recognising the independence of ISIF in the management of the investment portfolio, I believe this is the correct investment decision in respect of the assets it manages on behalf of the State.”

The ISIF is managed by the NTMA on behalf of the State and is comprised of discretionary and directed portfolios.

The discretionary portfolio has a “double bottom line” mandate to invest on a commercial basis in a manner designed to support economic activity and employment in Ireland.

The main objective of the global investments within the discretionary portfolio is to provide liquidity for Irish portfolio investments as well as other directed or expected withdrawals and to earn an appropriate risk adjusted return that will assist the ISIF’s performance with a low-risk appetite.

The total value of the ISIF’s portfolio at the end of 2022 was 15 billion euros of which 5.2 billion euros was invested in the global portfolio.

Irish constitution referenda
Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik (Damien Storan/PA)

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik welcomed the decision.

Ms Bacik said: “The relentless violence and suffering endured by the people of Gaza demands urgent international attention. It is heartening to see the NTMA taking steps to divest from investments in companies operating in the occupied territories, but this is just the beginning.”

She added: “The scale of destruction witnessed by the people of Gaza is nothing short of horrific. The case for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza becomes even more compelling each day, as the death toll mounts. We are bearing witness to awful devastation, unleashed by the Israeli government upon this civilian population trapped in a small, besieged enclave.

“Irish people are clear in their condemnation of the destruction of human life in Gaza. It is imperative that the Irish Government amplifies this voice on the international stage and works tirelessly to secure a ceasefire. While we commend the Government’s contribution to humanitarian efforts and ongoing support for UNRWA, more must be done to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“When faced with such brutal violence on such a scale, silence is not an option. Labour stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities. We welcome any efforts by Government to recognise the state of Palestine and urge them to prioritise diplomatic solutions to end the conflict.”