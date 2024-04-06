Council debt ‘more than one-and-a-half times latest annual funding settlement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council debt ‘more than one-and-a-half times latest annual funding settlement’

By Press Association
Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said the ‘eye-watering’ figures were likely to be exacerbated by the council tax freeze for the year ahead (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said the ‘eye-watering’ figures were likely to be exacerbated by the council tax freeze for the year ahead (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s total council debt has increased to more than one-and-a-half times the total allocated to local authorities in 2024-25, analysis by the Scottish Conservatives suggests.

Annual figures released by the Scottish Government showed the cumulative debt for Scotland’s 32 local authorities was £21.8 billion on March 31 2023.

This was a 6.1% increase, or £1.25 billion higher, on the previous year, and total debt increased 19.6%, or £3.6 billion, over a five-year period.

Scottish Tory analysis of the figures showed the debt was 156.8% of the £13.9 billion allocated to councils in the 2024-25 budget.

And when the additional funding councils received – £62.7 million of Barnett consequentials and £147 million for the council tax freeze – is included the debt is still 154.6% of the £14.1 billion allocated in 2024-25 in total.

Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said the “eye-watering” figures were likely to be exacerbated by the council tax freeze for the year ahead.

She said: “This colossal debt is the direct consequence of years of SNP neglect and underfunding, and essential services are under enormous pressure as a result.

“It’s truly eye-watering and unsustainable that debt levels are more than one-and-a-half times the latest annual funding settlement provided by the SNP Government to our local authorities.

“Councils have been increasingly reliant on borrowing in an attempt to plug the gaps created by SNP cuts – so it’s little wonder a quarter of them fear bankruptcy.

“The debt mountain is almost certain to grow in light of Shona Robison’s savage tax-and-axe budget, which forced local authorities to impose a council tax freeze without providing them with the resources to fully fund it.

“It’s only a matter of time before a Scottish council goes bust unless the SNP Government finally agree to a fair funding deal.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Local authorities are required by law to ensure borrowing is affordable, prudent and sustainable.

“The debt statistics for local authorities also include the costs of private finance initiatives and public private partnership contracts.

“Ministers are aware that many councils are under financial pressure, which is why the 2024-25 Scottish Budget provides record funding for local government of over £14 billion.”