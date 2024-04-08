Sunak hails Entente Cordiale anniversary as ‘symbol of enduring friendship’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak hails Entente Cordiale anniversary as ‘symbol of enduring friendship’

By Press Association
The Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to a Gendarmerie Garde Republicaine from France during a Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said the 120th anniversary of the entente cordiale is a “powerful symbol of the enduring friendship” between the UK and France, in a conversation with Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister hailed the exchange of troops at Buckingham Palace and the Elysee for the first time on Monday in a phone call with the French president, Number 10 said.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh earlier inspected members of the French Republican Guard at the royal residence in London, as they swapped places with Number 7 Company, the Coldstream Guards.

Relations between London and Paris appear to have thawed since the years after the Brexit referendum (Kin Cheung/PA)

A Downing Street spokesman said later: “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to France’s President Emmanuel Macron this afternoon.

“The Prime Minister hailed the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale and exchange of troops at Buckingham Palace and the Elysee today as a powerful symbol of the enduring friendship between our nations.”

The Entente Cordiale was signed between the UK and France in 1904 and ushered in improved relations between the two countries which had fought against each other during the Napoleonic Wars.

The King, accompanied by the Queen, carried out a state visit to France in September last year, their first foreign visit after the coronation.

During the event on Monday, the national anthems of both countries were played and Edward and Sophie, standing in for Charles, who is continuing his cancer treatment, stopped to talk to some of the troops on parade.

Major Jamie Drummond-Moray, Officer Commanding F Company Scots Guards, said: “It is an enormous privilege for us to host the French here in London and to play such a significant part in a ceremony that has never happened before with a non-Commonwealth country.

“It really is a monumental occasion and more so given that it is marking 120 years of the strong relationship between the UK with France.

“I think it’s a great honour for all our soldiers, and a fantastic day for everyone in France and the UK.”

Relations between London and Paris appear to have thawed during Mr Sunak’s premiership, after becoming frosty in the years after the Brexit vote, though reports recently suggested a diplomatic rift had emerged over the upcoming European Political Community (EPC) summit.

The prime minister was said to have delayed setting a date for the event, pioneered by the French president and due to be hosted by Britain this year, to avoid limiting the timeframe for a general election.

Downing Street later announced that it would take place at Blenheim Palace on July 18 and that it expects “about 50 leaders” from across the continent will attend.

Number 10 said the two leaders had on Monday “looked ahead to the upcoming UK-hosted European Political Community meeting and committed to work together to deliver a successful summit”.