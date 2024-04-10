150 asylum seeker hotels to be closed by May, Home Office says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
150 asylum seeker hotels to be closed by May, Home Office says

By Press Association
The Bibby Stockholm (PA)
The Bibby Stockholm (PA)

Some 150 migrant hotels will have closed by May, the Home Office has said, after new figures showed £4.3 billion of Britain’s overseas aid budget was spent on hosting refugees and asylum seekers last year.

There are now 20,000 fewer people staying in the accommodation than six months ago, down from more than 56,000 at the end of September, the department announced on Wednesday.

The Home Office spent around £8 million a day last year for tens of thousands of asylum seekers to be put up in hotels while the introduction of alternative housing plans faced a series of setbacks.

MDP Wethersfield asylum seeker housing
Aerial view of the asylum accommodation centre at MDP Wethersfield in Essex, a 335-hectare airfield owned by the Ministry of Defence (PA)

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick announced last October that the Government would be “exiting” 50 hotels by the end of January, with more to follow.

The process will continue “until the last hotel is closed,” Home Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday.

“We promised to end the use of asylum hotels and house asylum seekers at more appropriate, cheaper accommodation; we are doing that at a rapid pace,” he said.

“These closures deliver on the Government’s plan to cut the use of hotels in the asylum system and we will keep going until the last hotel is closed.”

The announcement comes shortly after the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) said it had found the amount of aid spent on hosting refugees and asylum seekers in the UK soared last year to £4.3 billion.

“Far from reducing as the costs of schemes for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees fell, the amount of aid spent within the UK was driven up further by the Home Office’s spending on hotel accommodation for asylum seekers,” the watchdog said.

Some £2.5 billion of this was spent by the Home Office on asylum accommodation, according to ICAI, raising concerns about value for money.

It comes after Whitehall’s spending watchdog found that Government plans for other accommodation will cost tens of millions of pounds more than using hotels.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said around £1.2 billion is expected to spent on housing migrants in large sites.

By the end of March, the Home Office expected to have spent at least £230 million developing four major projects – the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset, the former RAF bases at Scampton in Lincolnshire and Wethersfield in Essex, and ex-student accommodation in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

But so far, just two of the sites are open and were only housing around 900 people by the end of January, according to the watchdog’s findings.

Bibby Stockholm is now housing migrants following a temporary evacuation last year when Legionella bacteria was found on the vessel, and Wethersfield is in use after the local council lost a legal challenge against the Government’s plans for the site.

However, both were accommodating just under half the number of migrants the Home Office expected would be the case at the end of January.

Ministers have also scaled back the number of asylum seekers due to be housed at the former home of the famed 617 “Dambusters” Squadron and the Red Arrows near Lincoln from 2,000 to 800.

But the Home Office has insisted its plan is better value for money for the taxpayer than continuing to use hotels.

Its efforts mean the cost of hotels will fall, the Home Office has promised, adding: “But we have further to go, which is why we are passing the Safety of Rwanda Bill, deterring Channel crossings and get flights off to Rwanda – because it is only when people are discouraged from taking those journeys that we can end asylum hotel use for good.”