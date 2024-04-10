Pro-Palestine protesters spray red paint over Ministry of Defence building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Pro-Palestine protesters spray red paint over Ministry of Defence building

By Press Association
Police officers detain a person after members of Youth Demand threw red paint over the outside of the Ministry of Defence building in London (Lucy North/PA)
Pro-Palestine protesters have sprayed red paint over the Ministry of Defence headquarters in London.

The groups Youth Demand and Palestine Action jointly carried out the action on Wednesday demanding that both the Conservative and Labour parties commit to imposing a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

Police officers at the Ministry of Defence after the red paint was thrown (Lucy North/PA) (

The activists also demand an end to all future licensing for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK, including revoking oil and gas licences issued since 2021.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, several demonstrators can be seen spraying the red paint over the walls of the building before displaying a banner reading “Youth demand an end to genocide”.

In a post to the Metropolitan Police official X account, the force said five people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and are in custody.

They wrote: “We will never tolerate people causing criminal damage to buildings under the guise of protest.”

An alleged protester is carried off by police (Lucy North/PA)

In a statement, Youth Demand said: “Young people will not accept the future those in charge have in store for us.

“We will not die quietly whilst our leaders commit us to a future of suffering and mass death. Young people are coming together to fight back.”

On Monday, the group sprayed Labour’s headquarters with red paint and on Tuesday held a demonstration outside Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer’s home.