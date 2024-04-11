Food banks are busier, but we do not know exactly how many people use them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food banks are busier, but we do not know exactly how many people use them

By Press Association
More parcels have been handed out at UK food banks over the past decade, but there are no precise figures for how many people are using them (Jonathan Brady/PA)
In January, the Labour Party published a “missions document”, setting out its vision for running the country.

As part of the document, the party claimed 2.98 million people are currently using food banks, up from 60,000 in 2010.

Evaluation: False

While data does suggest a significant rise in the use of food banks, the figure used by the Labour Party is the number of parcels handed out by the Trussell Trust charity, rather than the number of people using food banks.

The facts

In the year to March 2023, the Trussell Trust – the UK’s largest network of food banks – reported it had handed out 2.99 million emergency food parcels.

The organisation does not collect information on the total number of individual users, but says 760,000 people used a food bank for the first time in the previous 12 months.

While the Trussell Trust operates more than 1,300 food banks across the UK, there are many other independent providers not included in its figures. The Independent Food Aid Network has mapped 1,172 food banks not affiliated with the Trussell Trust.

The figure of 60,000 people receiving food parcels in 2010 is backed up by a 2013 press release from the Trussell Trust, which shows 61,468 people received a parcel in 2010-11.

However, the trust has clarified to the PA news agency that this also refers to the number of parcels given out, rather than number of users.

Separate figures from the Family Resources Survey, an annual survey carried out by the Department of Work and Pensions, suggest 2.11 million people have used a food bank within the last 12 months. Of these, 1.31 million were adults and 800,000 children.

These figures were based on a survey of 16,000 people. While they provide a useful estimate of food bank use they are not definitive figures on the number of users.

The Labour Party has been asked for comment.

Links

Labour missions document (archived)

Trussell Trust end of year statistics (archived)

Independent food banks map (archived)

Trussell Trust press release from 2013 (archived)

Food security tables from the Family Resources Survey (see tables 9.1 and 9.3)

Households below average income, Department for Work and Pensions (archived)

Accompanying data, Households below average income (archived)