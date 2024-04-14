Joseph Fiennes and Mark Gatiss call for more arts funding at Olivier Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joseph Fiennes and Mark Gatiss call for more arts funding at Olivier Awards

By Press Association
Fiennes said theatre should not be seen as ‘an elitist form’ because it was ‘for everybody’ (Ian West/PA)
Fiennes said theatre should not be seen as ‘an elitist form’ because it was ‘for everybody’ (Ian West/PA)

Joseph Fiennes and Mark Gatiss both called for more arts funding while on the green carpet at the Olivier Awards.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Fiennes, who played England manager Gareth Southgate in Dear England, faces competition from Sherlock star Gatiss for his performance in The Motive And The Cue in the best actor category at the ceremony in the Royal Albert Hall.

Fiennes told the PA news agency that theatre should not be seen as “an elitist form” because it was “for everybody”.

Mark Gatiss called for the arts to be ‘much more accessible’ (Ian West/PA)

He added: “The National Theatre (where Dear England was staged) belongs to everyone, ticket prices … getting that right is so, so important and getting government funding, which is great.”

Fiennes welcomed the Government tax breaks but said greater work was required, adding that the arts were “underfunded” and “always more” needed doing.

Gatiss agreed, saying: “There’s a lot of sort of negative publicity about this, because people just sort of look at the obvious as it were – it is extremely expensive to see a play in the West End, but the National, for instance, 50% of their tickets are under 50 quid.

“And they do the Friday night rush for 10 quid and stuff like that.

“So there’s a lot of great work going on but then it’s extremely expensive to put on shows and that’s the extraordinary thing, is theatre … as being elitist when it used to be … the people’s choice and I suppose we need to try and get as close to that as we can again.”

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger is up for the best actress in a musical gong (Ian West/PA)

He called for the arts to be “much more accessible” and added that it should not be caught up in the “culture war”.

“It’s not an elitist thing. It makes an unbelievable amount of money for the economy and it’s not a luxury, it’s what people consume every single day of their lives, whether it’s TV or film or theatre, it’s essential to our well-being, and I think you can’t regard it as being any kind of elitist thing – we have to try and keep it in the hands of the people.”

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, Succession actress Sarah Snook, Happy Valley star James Norton and Doctor Who actor David Tennant had all arrived for the ceremony.

Scherzinger, who had a critically acclaimed performance as a Hollywood star spiralling into mental illness in Sunset Boulevard at London’s Savoy Theatre, is up for the best actress in a musical gong, with Celebrity Big Brother star Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls among her competitors.