Unions have never been so important, says STUC head

The trade union movement has “never been so important”, the general secretary of the STUC has said as she claimed workers are £4.4 billion better off as a result of union-backed strikes.

The annual Scottish Trades Union Congress conference is due to kick off on Monday and will be addressed by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Ahead of the Dundee event, Roz Foyer hailed the “staggering amount” strikes in the past two years had secured for workers in pay and pension contributions.

“Over £4.4 billion was won by our movement, which is £3 billion more than if workers hadn’t collectivised together in their unions and fought for better deals,” she said.

“It’s abundantly clear that, as we hurtle towards a general election and, hopefully, a change of UK Government, the voices of our movement have never been so important.

“It has been those at the front line of our public services that have led the charge, with workers leading when their politicians failed them.

“It’s not just about pay, it’s about those who use the services we deliver. As our core public services come under increasing threat from austerity and government inaction, we will see workers coming together to campaign and take action for better funding and support for their vital public services.

“Our congress, the largest gathering of trade unionists in Scotland, will make clear that we can accept no half-measures from either government.

“The Scottish Government, or any potential incoming UK Labour government, must heed the call from our movement and follow where we lead as we campaign for greater workplace rights, protections and funding for our vital public services.”