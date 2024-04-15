Scotland should adopt UK procedure for investigating sudden deaths – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland should adopt UK procedure for investigating sudden deaths – charity

By Press Association
A charity wants to see changes in the system of sudden death investigations in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
A charity is calling for changes in the way sudden deaths are investigated in Scotland, saying the system of coroner’s inquests should be used instead.

Faces and Voices of Recovery (Favor UK) want Scotland to replicate the inquests system used elsewhere in the UK, where a coroner examines the circumstances around sudden deaths.

Along with families who have lost loved ones to sudden deaths, they say there is a “disturbing trend of reclassifying potential homicides as suicides or accidents”.

The Crown Office’s Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) examines deaths which take place north of the border. Fatal Accident Inquiries take place for certain deaths.

Favor UK’s CEO, Annemarie Ward, spoke to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Monday.

She said the SFIU is not showing enough thoroughness in its investigations, adding: “We’ve noticed a disturbing trend where these deaths might involve foul play – are instead being labelled as suicides or accidents.

“And this not only masks the real issues but it also stifles the important discussions we need to have publicly.”

The system of inquests used in England, Wales and Ireland is “more inclusive and transparent”, she said, arguing that it involves families more.

Supporting their calls is Stuart Graham whose stepson, Colin Marr, died in 2007 aged 23.

The family have long challenged the initial police finding of suicide.

Mr Graham was critical of the investigation into his stepson’s death, saying: “The failings were right at the beginning and there was no way that can be tested.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “We understand the impact that the loss of a loved one can have on bereaved families.

“The procurator fiscal will investigate every death reported to us thoroughly and independently.

“This work seeks to establish what happened and consider whether criminal proceedings or a Fatal Accident Inquiry would be appropriate.

“It is a strength of the Scottish system, which reflects a common European model, that death investigations are undertaken by a public prosecutor, who in Scotland is the procurator fiscal.”