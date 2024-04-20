Christy Moore attends pro-Palestine rally in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Christy Moore attends pro-Palestine rally in Dublin

By Press Association
Singer-songwriter Christy Moore speaks during a national demonstration in support of Palestine at a rally outside Leinster House in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish folk singer Christy Moore was among the speakers at a pro-Palestine march in Dublin city centre on Saturday.

It was part of an ongoing series of marches calling for an end to the Israeli campaign in Gaza against following the October 7 Hamas attacks, and demanding the Irish government take actions including imposing sanctions on Israel.

More than 1,000 protesters assembled at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square from 1pm and marched to Leinster House for a rally outside the Irish Dail parliament.

Demonstrators, some wearing keffiyeh scarves, carried placards and waved Irish and Palestinian flags.

Speakers also included Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign chairwoman Zoe Lawlor and Palestinian human rights lawyer Tala Nasir.

Ms Lawlor said: “Thousands upon thousands of us have marched through almost 200 days of apartheid Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“We urge everyone who cares about Palestinian rights to refuse to give up.

“We can see we are shifting the Government into action, slowly but surely.

“That’s why it’s crucial that we keep the pressure up for real action to punish Israel for its crimes.

“Every day of inaction means more loss of Palestinian life and the further normalisation of genocide.”

Ms Nasir thanked the Irish people for their “solidarity with Palestine”.

She said: “The situation in Palestine is horrible right now.”

She added: “We follow all your activities and this gives us hope that through the support of people around the world, we will achieve victory and be liberated from this brutalisation and apartheid regime.”

During his address, Moore sang a version of Palestine by the Seattle musician Jim Page.

Stardust fire survivor Antoinette Keegan is embraced by Christy Moore after he performed at the national demonstration in support of Palestine (Brian Lawless/PA)
He sang: “We need to talk about the friends we still endorse, about the rockets and the tanks and the warships they disperse. No wonder, it seems to be an undemocratic version of democracy?”

Irish premier Simon Harris has worked with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to convince a number of European states to sign up to a joint recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Mr Harris has said he would be continuing to engage with his European counterparts on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages.

He said he believed there was also a “need for a number of European states to move ahead and recognise the state of Palestine”.

He added: “Ultimately, if you believe in a two-state solution, I think such positive momentum could be helpful and could be important.”