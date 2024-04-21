Ex-Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis to co-host Channel 4’s election coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis to co-host Channel 4’s election coverage

By Press Association
Emily Maitlis departed Newsnight and now co-hosts The News Agents podcast (Jeff Moore/PA)
Former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis will co-host Channel 4’s general election coverage, the broadcaster has announced.

In 2022, Maitlis, 53, revealed she was leaving the BBC and the journalist now co-hosts The News Agents podcast alongside Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

The former BBC newsreader was recently portrayed on screen in the Netflix movie Scoop, which details the events around her Newsnight interview with the Duke of York in which she grilled him about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maitlis will present the election special alongside Channel 4 News presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Journalist Emily Maitlis will join Krishnan Guru-Murthy for the general election coverage on Channel 4 (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “I’m delighted to be bringing The News Agents to the heart of Channel 4 on this important night – and to work with such an incredible cast of people. I cannot wait.”

Throughout the night, the duo will be joined by The Rest is Politics podcast hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, as well as some familiar faces from the reality TV show Gogglebox.

Elsewhere, broadcaster Cathy Newman will present from the Labour and Conservative campaign HQs while TV presenter Clare Balding will break down the data as it comes in.

Channel 4 News political editor Gary Gibbon will deliver analysis and a team of reporters will be at key counts across the country to capture the drama as the results are declared.

Guru-Murthy, 54, said: “I’m so looking forward to joining this brilliant line-up of people to capture an exciting and historic night.

“We will have piercing analysis, sharp interviews and all those memorable moments as the results come in.

“I think this is going to be one of those rare election nights we remember for decades so I hope viewers will enjoy spending it with us.”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy will co-present the election coverage (Ian West/PA)

Stewart, 51, said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing the podcast to life on TV with Alastair live on Channel 4.

“Hopefully we can still disagree agreeably even in the heat of the electoral madness.”

Campbell, 66, added: “The success and continuing growth of The Rest Is Politics podcast has shown there is a huge appetite for serious sensible debate and on what promises to be one of the most important and exciting election nights in many a year I am delighted that Rory Stewart and I will be part of Channel 4’s coverage.”

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news and current affairs and specialist factual and sport said: “I am delighted we have managed to bring together such a stellar line-up of some of the country’s leading political presenters and commentators ensuring Channel 4 is going to be the go-to destination for first-class analysis on election night.”

The date of the next general election has yet to be announced. The local elections will take place on May 2.