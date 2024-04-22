Susan Hall pledges to stop Ulez expansion in London mayor manifesto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Susan Hall pledges to stop Ulez expansion in London mayor manifesto

By Press Association
Conservative candidate for London mayor Susan Hall sought to widen the political gulf between her and Labour’s Sadiq Khan over motoring policies as she published her full manifesto (James Manning/PA)
Londoners have 10 days to stop Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion plans, Susan Hall claimed as she set out her full plans for the capital’s mayoralty.

The Conservative candidate sought to widen the political gulf between her and the Labour Mayor over motoring policies, as she published her full manifesto 10 days before the polls open on May 2.

In a launch event at a garage in Bexley, south-east London, attended by local media outlets, Ms Hall said she would scrap the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion from day one in the job.

Ulez was expanded to cover all London boroughs in August last year with the aim of improving air quality, following an unsuccessful attempt by several Conservative-led London councils to challenge it in the courts.

Ms Hall also claimed her opponent plans to introduce a “pay-per-mile” scheme for drivers in London, despite Mr Khan repeatedly ruling this idea out.

The Tory candidate, a former leader of the London Assembly Conservative group, pledged to end a “war on motorists” by reviewing 20mph speed limits on main roads and low traffic neighbourhoods where they are unpopular.

The Conservatives would also extend Night Tube services, and reinstate travel discounts for over-60s during peak morning hours, her manifesto said.

Ms Hall has also committed to recruit 1,500 more police officers, and set up two new police bases in every London borough, while taking action to crack down on knife crime, theft and women’s safety issues.

Elsewhere, she promised to build more affordable homes by prioritising high-density, low-rise developments over new tower blocks, and promote green choices for Londoners, including by providing more electric vehicle charging points.

“Sadiq Khan won’t be able to fund his ridiculous, uncosted billion-pound manifesto unless he brings in pay-per-mile and slashes police funding even further, which would be devastating for every family in London,” Ms Hall said.

“I am listening to Londoners, which is why I will scrap the Ulez expansion and his pay-per-mile plans on day one of my mayoralty.

“For eight years, we’ve had a mayor who won’t listen. It is time we changed that, and on May 2 we can.”

London Mayoral election
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is bidding to be elected for a third term on May 2 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Conservatives have insisted their candidate’s manifesto is fully costed, with commitments covered by cutting “bloated” spending at City Hall and Transport for London (TfL) without affecting services.

But Labour claimed there is a £500 million black hole in Ms Hall’s spending commitments.

Shadow cabinet minister Jonathan Ashworth claimed the plans are “straight out of the Liz Truss playbook – reckless, irresponsible and uncosted”, and claimed they would leave Londoners facing cuts in services or rises in council tax and travel fares.

Analysis by the party, published as Ms Hall prepared to launch her manifesto, claimed policies announced by Ms Hall would cost £598 million and save only £83 million, leaving a £515 million shortfall.