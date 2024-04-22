Nicola Sturgeon became difficult to deal with post-Brexit, claims Mundell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicola Sturgeon became difficult to deal with post-Brexit, claims Mundell

By Press Association
The former first minister was a steadfast critic of Brexit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon became “much more difficult to deal with” after Brexit, former Scottish secretary David Mundell has said.

Mr Mundell – who served in the first Scottish Parliament for the South Scotland region – appeared before Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday as it took evidence on intergovernmental relations in the 25 years since devolution.

The former cabinet minister – who served from 2015 to 2019 in the Scotland Office – said the Scottish Government were “unhelpful and disruptive” in the years following the vote to leave the EU.

A spokeswoman for the SNP said the Conservatives had “nobody to blame but themselves” for issues caused by leaving the EU.

“There is no doubt that over the period of time that Nicola Sturgeon was first minister of Scotland she became much more difficult to deal with,” Mr Mundell said.

Nicola Sturgeon
David Mundell (left) appeared before the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

While serving as a minister in the Scotland Office, Mr Mundell said he felt he worked “very effectively” with Ms Sturgeon, adding: “In the post-Brexit period, my impression is that Nicola Sturgeon became much more strident and difficult to deal with.

“She might well argue that was her standing up for Scotland or her agenda, but it became much, much more difficult.”

The former cabinet minister said there was a period of “obstruction” from the Scottish Government following the Brexit decision.

He went on to say there was a much greater sense of “Scottish exceptionalism” after the referendum.

“In the latter part of my tenure, the view coming from Edinburgh was ‘we’re just going to do everything ourselves because we can’,” he said.

Scotland voted by 62% to 38% in the 2016 poll in favour of remaining in the trading bloc.

In the years following the vote, the Scottish Government repeatedly expressed frustration with the decision to leave the EU and the SNP made it a key plank of their 2017 and 2019 election campaigns.

Mr Mundell’s comments came as it was revealed at the committee that Ms Sturgeon had asked to delay her appearance, due to take place next Monday.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross told the committee the issue had been raised in a private session before the evidence from Mr Mundell and fellow Scotland Office alumnus Alistair Carmichael.

It comes after Ms Sturgeon’s husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested and charged with embezzlement in relation to a police investigation into the party’s finances.

“The Tories have nobody to blame but themselves for their decision to ignore Scotland’s democratic vote to remain in the EU as they pursued a catastrophic Brexit that has caused unforgivable harm on people and industries,” a spokeswoman for the SNP said.