Minister issues ‘enough is enough’ plea to peers as Rwanda stand-off continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister issues ‘enough is enough’ plea to peers as Rwanda stand-off continues

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Toby Melville/PA)

The Government has warned peers “enough is enough” as the parliamentary stand-off over the Rwanda deportation plan threatened to extend into the early hours.

MPs voted 312 to 237, majority 75, to reject the remaining Lords amendment after peers had urged the Commons to think again for a fifth time on the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.

The House of Lords had backed a requirement that the east African country could not be treated as safe until the secretary of state, having consulted an independent monitoring body, made a statement to Parliament to that effect.

But Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson said the Lords amendment was “almost identical” to the previous ones rejected by MPs.

He told the Commons: “The amendment is not necessary. Just to confirm … I’ll make clear once again that we will only ratify the treaty when all necessary implementation is in place. The implementation will be kept under review by the independent monitoring committee and clause nine of the Bill makes clear when the Bill and the provisions come into force.

“These amendments have already been rejected, enough is enough.”

For Labour, shadow Home Office minister Stephen Kinnock said: “I find it staggering that ministers still haven’t conceded on this very basic point that this House is not just trying to legislate that Rwanda is safe now – in other words that white is black and black is white – but that Rwanda is safe in perpetuity.

“This is a post-truth Bill. You cannot possibly legislate for something which is in the lap of the gods.”

Michael Tomlinson
Michael Tomlinson (James Manning/PA)

Conservative former minister Sir Robert Buckland expressed reservations about the Government’s approach on how it would designate Rwanda to be a safe country, adding: “It does seem to me that in the absence of this amendment there would be the need for further primary legislation in future, which I don’t think is a great place for the Government to end up.”

But he acknowledged there is a time when the Lords has to “cede to the authority of the elected House”, adding: “I think we are now approaching that moment.”

For the SNP, Alison Thewliss criticised Labour for not continuing to push a Lords amendment to include an exemption from removal for Afghan nationals who assisted British troops after what critics hailed as a concession from the Government.

Ms Thewliss said: “If they think this is some kind of concession I’ve got some magic beans to sell them.”

The House of Lords will consider the Bill again during Monday’s sitting as the parliamentary tussle over the Bill continues.

This process is known as “ping-pong”, where legislation is batted between the two Houses until agreement is reached.

The Bill seeks to compel judges to regard the east African country as safe in a bid to clear the way to send asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats on a one-way flight to Rwanda.