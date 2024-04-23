MSPs to receive cyber security training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

MSPs to receive cyber security training

By Press Association
The session was requested by the Scottish Lib Dems (Jane Barlow/PA)
The session was requested by the Scottish Lib Dems (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs are set to receive training in cyber security following a number of high-profile cases of elected members being targeted.

A briefing will be delivered to MSPs on May 22 following a request from the Scottish Lib Dems.

The session comes after MPs claimed they were targeted by China and others were sent unsolicited messages believed to be a so-called “honey trap” as well as a cyber attack on the country’s elections watchdog.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
The Scottish Lib Dem leader said the provision of training was ‘only sensible’ (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Recently we have seen the attempted hacking of MPs’ emails, a hack on the Electoral Commission and a honey trap scandal in Westminster.

“Some of these incidents may originate with hostile foreign nations, others will be the work of more prosaic scammers.

“MSPs are privy to an awful lot of confidential and personal information and by dint of our positions may be attractive targets for malign actors. It’s essential that every member is now offered formal training on how to recognise the work of hackers and scammers and the risks we may face.

“I have asked parliamentary authorities to set up these briefings in order to help myself and my colleagues navigate the traps and the risks.

“I have warned before that we may already be in the early days of a new Cold War. In those circumstances, ratcheting up our levels of care and caution is only sensible.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “Raising awareness of cyber threats is a continuous process. We do not however comment on the detail of our security arrangements at Holyrood.”