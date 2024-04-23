Ministers accused of ‘disinterest’ as A&E performance stagnates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ministers accused of ‘disinterest’ as A&E performance stagnates

By Press Association
The latest A&E performance figures have been published (PA)
The latest A&E performance figures have been published (PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of “years of ministerial disinterest” as figures showed more than one third of patients at accident and emergency waited longer than four hours.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 64.3% of attendances at A&E in the week to April 14 were seen within the four-hour target time – up from 62% the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of patients seen within four hours.

Of the 25,423 attendances in that week, 3,092 people waited longer than eight hours – down from 3,663 the previous week.

A total of 1,341 people waited longer than 12 hours, dropping from 1,741.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Government has “completely failed to fix our A&E departments”.

He added: “Years of ministerial disinterest are coming home to roost and leaving A&E departments stuck in crisis.

“At this time of year, you would expect to see waiting times improve as we get past the busy winter period, but it has barely changed.

“Patients and staff alike deserve better than this mismanagement. We need to finally see meaningful action taken to reverse this situation.”

Neil Gray
Health Secretary Neil Gray said the service remains under ‘severe pressure’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Conservative deputy health spokeswoman Tess White said ministers are “continuing to fail miserably in getting a grip on the crisis in Scotland’s A&E departments”.

She added: “Despite being well into the spring period, far too many patients are suffering potentially deadly delays that you would expect to see at the height of winter due to the SNP’s inaction.

“Dire workforce planning by successive SNP health secretaries and the overwhelming failure of Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plan mean our A&E departments are in now in permanent crisis mode.

“Despite the tireless efforts of dedicated NHS frontline staff, it has become alarmingly routine for over a third of patients to endure waits of more than four hours at A&E.

“(Health Secretary) Neil Gray cannot ignore this crisis any longer and must act now.

“He should start by adopting our plans to deliver a modern, efficient, and local health service.”

Mr Gray said the health service remains under “severe pressure” and waiting times are “longer than we want them to be for too many patients”.

He added: “We continue to work collaboratively with health boards to develop services, support sustained improvement and reduce A&E waits.

“I am pleased to see some improvements in performance this week with decreases in the number of patients waiting longer than eight and 12 hours – there was a 15.6% decrease in the number of patients who spent over eight hours in A&E and a 23% decrease in patients who spent over 12 hours in A&E, compared to last week.

“The 2024-25 Scottish Budget provides over £19.5 billion for health and social care and an extra £500 million for frontline health boards.

“An initial investment of £30 million in the NHS, the first instalment of a £300 million investment over three years, will target reductions to pandemic backlogs and patients waiting the longest time.”