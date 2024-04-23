Dropping Windrush recommendations was unlawful discrimination, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dropping Windrush recommendations was unlawful discrimination, court told

By Press Association
A decision to drop three recommendations made by a Windrush review ‘amounts to unlawful discrimination’, the High Court has been told (Kendall Brown/PA)
A decision to drop three recommendations made by a Windrush review ‘amounts to unlawful discrimination’, the High Court has been told (Kendall Brown/PA)

The decision to drop recommendations made by an independent review into the Windrush scandal was discriminatory and another example of broken promises made to that generation, the High Court has been told.

Windrush victim Trevor Donald, 68, is bringing a legal claim against the Home Office alleging unlawful discrimination in the decision not to proceed with all of the recommendations made to the Government by a review launched in the wake of the scandal.

Solicitor Wendy Williams published her Windrush Lessons Learned Review in 2020 and all 30 recommendations were originally accepted by then-home secretary Priti Patel.

The Windrush scandal – which campaigners have since said should be known as the Home Office scandal – erupted in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

Mr Donald, who was born in Jamaica in 1955, arrived in the UK in 1967 and lived here for the next 43 years.

Having visited Jamaica in 2010, he was refused entry when he attempted to return to the UK and at that point, his lawyers state, he became a Windrush victim.

He was eventually allowed to re-enter the UK following the emergence of the scandal in 2018 and was recognised as having indefinite leave to remain, before being granted British citizenship in January 2022.

Although all 30 recommendations were initially accepted by the Home Office, in January 2023 it was confirmed that Suella Braverman, who was in post as home secretary by that stage, had dropped three.

These were a commitment to establish a migrants’ commissioner, to increase the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, and to hold reconciliation events.

Phillippa Kaufmann KC, for Mr Donald, said: “The decision not to proceed with Recommendations 3, 9 and 10 amounts to unlawful discrimination contrary to the claimant’s rights under Article 14 of the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) read with Article 8.”

The claim is being supported by the Black Equity Organisation (BEO) and trade union Unison.

Nicola Braganza KC, for the BEO, argued that the Home Office “directly discriminated against Mr Donald and other Windrush and Black and Asian communities”.

She said in written submissions: “The abandonment of the recommendations, designed to redress the historic mistreatment of the Windrush generation, is another example of the broken promises that particularly the Windrush cohort has faced, and that white British citizens have not and would not be subjected to.”

Lawyers for the Home Office stated that the review’s recommendations “were not legally binding and there was no obligation on His Majesty’s Government to implement the recommendations, whether in a particular format or at all”.

In written arguments, Edward Brown KC, for the department, continued: “The defendant’s position is that both the old and the new policy were lawful. The rights and wrongs of both policies involve assessments and judgments regarding quintessentially political issues.”

Mr Brown later said that in terms of discrimination, “the public interest justifying the policy is sufficient and/or reasonable to justify differential treatment if made out”.

The hearing before Mrs Justice Heather Williams is due to conclude on Wednesday with a decision expected in writing at a later date.