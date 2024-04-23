More than one in 10 Police Scotland officers lack hate crime law training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than one in 10 Police Scotland officers lack hate crime law training

By Press Association
The latest Police Scotland figures show hate crime reports have fallen (Jane Barlow/PA)
The latest Police Scotland figures show hate crime reports have fallen (Jane Barlow/PA)

More than one in 10 police officers are yet to complete training on the new hate crime law three weeks after it was introduced, statistics indicate.

The Police Scotland figures, released on Tuesday, show 86.6% of police officers had completed the training by Sunday April 21.

This is up from 80.5% on April 7 in the first week the statistics were released.

When the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act took effect on April 1, police representative organisations raised concerns that not all officers had been trained.

While legislation was already in place against stirring up racial hatred, the new law expanded such protections to other groups, including the elderly, the disabled and LGBT people in Scotland.

It sparked a deluge of reports to police in its first week, with 7,152 complaints being made online, which dropped to 390 in the week to April 21, according to the latest figures – a 79% fall on the previous week.

As of Sunday, there were 9,374 online hate crime reports since the Act was introduced.

Of these, 616 have been recorded by officers as potential hate crimes, with 193 in the week to Sunday.

Just two complaints that same week related to the Hate Crime Act, a total of 54 since the legislation was introduced.

The latest figures show 26 non-crime hate incidents were recorded in the week to Sunday, meaning they did not meet the threshold for a criminal offence.

Angela Constance
Justice Secretary Angela Constance praised the efforts of the police (Jane Barlow/PA)

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “These latest statistics represent another sharp decrease in the number of online hate crime reports made to Police Scotland since April 1.

“Police Scotland received 390 online hate crime reports, which is a 79% decrease since the week before and a near 95% decrease since the first week of operation of the new laws.

“As might have been anticipated given the elevated coverage at the time of the Act’s introduction on April 1, the volume of reports received by police has reduced significantly in the second and third weeks. I am therefore pleased to see that the effect of misinformation and misrepresentation of the Act peddled over the last few weeks has subsided.

“Hate crime is behaviour which is both criminal and rooted in prejudice; where the offender’s actions have been driven by hatred towards a particular group. Hatred for people just on the basis of who they are. That is unacceptable.

“Police Scotland has been clear that demand continues to be managed within its contact centres and the impact on frontline policing has been minimal. I am grateful for their outstanding dedication and professionalism as this law came into force, and for all they do to keep communities safe.”